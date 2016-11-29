MSS limits may be raised over Rs 30k cr to manage liquidity

The government is considering increasing the amount of bonds issued under the so-called market stabilisation scheme (MSS) to drain out excess cash from the banking system, economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das said on Monday.



The government will study a current central bank proposal to increase the limit of MSS bonds issued this year and will take a decision accordingly, Das told reporters.



Speaking to a TV channel, Piyush Goyal, power minister said, “I am sure everybody will realise that nearly Rs 3,00,000 crore has come into the banking system quite suddenly. The banks do need avenues to deploy that and for that one of the avenues is an instrument that the RBI needs the government of India’s permission – the market stabilisation scheme (MSS) bonds.”



The minister said that with Parliament in session, an ordinance cannot be issued. “The government will go to parliament; government has to get it approved by Parliament to issue more MSS bonds. That process is underway,” the minister said.



However, Goyal did not specify the quantum of increase being considered. The increase in the MSS limit may come up in Demand for Grants in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. MSS bonds are issued with the objective of providing RBI with a stock of securities with which it can intervene in the market for managing liquidity. These securities are not issued to meet government's expenditure. The ceiling for MSS bonds was fixed at Rs 30,000 crore for the fiscal year 2016-17.



The RBI had announced over the weekend that scheduled commercial banks would maintain an incremental Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) of 100 per cent on the increase in NDTL between September16 and November 11 fortnights. CRR is the portion of the deposits banks are required to park with RBI and do not earn any interest on it. The actual current rate of CRR is 4 per cent.



However the RBI in its statement and Urijit Patel, governor RBI, in a recent interview said that the incremental CRR is intended to be a temporary measure within the Reserve Bank’s liquidity management framework to drain excess liquidity in the system, it will be reviewed on December 9 or even earlier once the government issues more MSS bonds.



Analysts and economists said that banks would be negatively impacted by the move. Between September 16 to November 11, aggregate deposits of the banking system (ASCB) increased by Rs 3.76 lakh crore and Net Demand and Time Liabilities by Rs 3.66 lakh crore. As per the new directives, the entire amount will be parked at RBI in the form of incremental CRR from the beginning of the fortnight ended November 26. This amount is additional to the mandated CRR of 4 per cent. So, the total CRR requirement of the banks would be around Rs 8 lakh crore.



Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economic adviser and general manager, economic research department, SBI said, “The reverse repo outstanding as of November 25 stood at Rs 5.24 lakh crore (though around Rs 1.62 lakh crore is going to mature today). In the next two days, a total of Rs 1.72 lakh crore will be coming back into the system. Hence out of Rs 5.24 lakh crore around 64 per cent (Rs 3.34 lakh crore) will mature till November 30. Moreover, RBI on Monday announced variable rate repo auction of a whopping Rs 3 lakh crore. Thus, the system liquidity will remain comfortable.”



The Yield on 10-year G-sec has been declining at a greater pace after the government ban of high denomination notes. It has fallen 61 bps to 6.18 per cent on November 24 from 6.79 per cent on November 8. Now with the recent decision of implementing incremental CRR, banks will have to resort to selling of government securities under repo operations in order to manage their liquidity position. This in turn could lead to rise in the yield of government papers.



Nomura said that the RBI move is marginally negative for banks as it will lead to a negative carry on Rs 3.25 lakh crore of deposits and possibly some pull-back in treasury yields. However, the brokerage house does not see any reason to turn negative on banks beyond the initial negative reaction as the net interest margin impact will be temporary and that too of just 2 basis points on FY17 NIMs.



Goldman Sachs in a note said banks might need to raise lending rates to offset the impact of higher CRR, which looks less probable given the sluggish demand. It said that the move may impact state-run lenders the most and projected net interest margins (NIMs) of lenders to drop by an additional 12 basis points.



