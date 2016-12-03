MSS ceiling increased to Rs 6L cr

The government, on the recommendation of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Friday revised the ceiling on issuance of securities under the market stabilisation scheme (MSS) to Rs 6 lakh crore from the previous limit of Rs 30,000 crore for FY17. The hike is valid only for 28 days.



Under MSS, the central bank will issue cash management bills with auctions using multiple price auction method. The first instalment of the securities under MSS was notified for Rs 20,000 crore on Friday itself. The RBI said it received bids of Rs 40,765 crore against the notified amount of Rs 20,000 crore. The cut off price was Rs 99.53, an implicit yield at 6.155 per cent.



After the withdrawal of the legal tender character of the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination notes with effect from November 9, there has been a surge in deposits with the banks. According to data released by the RBI, banks had received Rs 8.45 lakh crore worth deposits between November 10 and November 27.



Consequently, there has been a significant increase of liquidity in the banking system, which is expected to continue for some time. “In order to facilitate liquidity management operations by the RBI in the current scenario, the government of India has, on the recommendation of the RBI, decided to revise the ceiling for issue of securities under the market stabilisation scheme (MSS) to Rs 6 lakh crore,” said the RBI.



Last week, the RBI had announced that banks will have to set aside 100 per cent cash reserve ratio (CRR) against deposits they had garnered between September 16 and November 11, as a temporary measure to control excessive liquidity. The 100 per cent CRR norm is up for review on December 9. Banks pay 4 per cent to customers for the incremental Rs 3.2 lakh crore deposits under CRR garnered between September 16 and November 11, they do not earn anything from the RBI.



Kuntal Sur, partner and leader (risk and regulation) at PwC India, said, “Incremental CRR will be phased out and the money which will come into the banking system will be absorbed by the RBI through the auctions up to the new enhanced limit.”



“This is a move as per market expectations as hike in CRR is a temporary measure to take out excess liquidity that has been created due to demonetisation. The market was expecting a hike in the ceiling for issue of securities under the market stabilisation scheme and the 20-fold increase in the MSS limit, i.e., Rs 30,000 crore now revised to Rs 6 lakh crore is basically commensurate with the additional money expected to come in to the banking system. This move is better than the CRR hike as the banks will earn interest on the investments that have been made,” Sur added.



Karthik Srinivasan, senior vice-president and head, financial sector ratings, at ICRA, said, “Banknotes in old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes stood at Rs 14.2 trillion at end-March 2016. The hike in the ceiling for MSS to Rs 6 lakh crore will supplement the excess inter bank liquidity that can be absorbed by the RBI through overnight/term reverse repos by offering its stock of government securities in excess of Rs 7 lakh crore, as collateral. This in conjunction with the withdrawal of new currency in excess of Rs 2.5 lakh crore suggests the RBI may no longer need the temporary CRR hike to absorb excess liquidity. Therefore, we expect the temporary CRR hike to be reversed with effect from the next reporting Friday.”



“If the government and the RBI wish to nudge the economy to a lower currency to GDP ratio and a greater proportion on non-cash transactions, then banks' deposits may remain elevated. This would represent a structural shift in inter-bank liquidity, suggesting that open market sale of government securities may be an appropriate tool to permanently absorb liquidity, rather than using those bonds as collateral for overnight or term reverse repos,” added Srinivasan.



Recently, RBI governor Urjit Patel had said the RBI announced an incremental CRR (cash reserve ratio) of 100 per cent “because of the large increase in deposits of banks on account of the return of Rs 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes” and the decision will be reviewed immediately once the government issues adequate quantum of MSS bonds which they have promised to do.



MSS is a tool used by the central banks to absorb excess liquidity through issue of securities like treasury bills, dated securities etc on behalf of the government. The money raised under MSS is kept in a separate account called MSS Account and not parked in the government account or utilised to fund its expenditures. The then RBI governor YV Reddy initiated the MSS scheme in 2004. To control the surge of US dollars in the Indian market, RBI started buying US dollars while pumping in rupee. This eventually led to over-supply of the domestic currency raising inflationary expectations. MSS was introduced to mop up this excess liquidity.



