LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

MP govt, DMRC to ink pact to supply power from Rewa project

By PTI Apr 15 2017 , Bhopal

Tags: News
Madhya Pradesh government will sign a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on April 17 to supply 24 per cent of electricity generated from the Rewa ultra mega solar project to be set up in the state.

"DMRC will sign the agreement with the parties concerned at a function on April 17. Under the PPA, DMRC will get 24 per cent solar power of Rewa UMSP. The rest of the power will be supplied to the state," Madhya Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Department (NRED) Principal Secretary Manu Shrivastava told PTI.

Rewa Ultra Mega Solar (RUMS) project is a joint venture of Solar Energy Corporation of India and MP Urja Vikas Nigam, where in both parties have 50 per cent stake.

The 750 MW project will have three units each of 250 mw which are being commissioned by as many companies- Mahendra Renewables Private Limited, Mumbai, Acme Solar Holdings Private Limited, Gurgaon, Solanergi Power Private Limited, Port Louis, Mauritius, he said, adding they will be operational in 18 months.

Shrivastava said if the private companies fail to complete the project in 18 months, they will be deemed to pay a fine on per day basis which will come to Rs one lakh per unit.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Tread with caution
    Care should be taken to ensure that innocents are not harassed

    From anti-Romeo squads, Durga Vahinis to formation of a separate force against street-side romantics, the BJP government’s campaign against molester

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: Need for a messianic saviour

Take a weapon of murder and wanton violence and call ...

Gautam Datt

The clarion call of Kashmir

The outcome of bypolls is often not considered to be ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

The art of being present in the fleeting present

The essence of time, along with space, holds the fulcrum ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter