Motorola brings Moto G5 to India for Rs 11,999

Handset maker Motorola today launched the fifth generation of its best-selling Moto G series —- Moto G5 -- in the Indian market for Rs 11,999.



The company had launched the higher-end Moto G5 Plus last month in India. The Moto G5 -- which will be available on Amazon.In -- features a full metal design, faster processor and better camera functionality.



The device will compete with handsets from Xiaomi, Micromax as well as those from the stable of its parent Lenovo.



"Moto G is our biggest franchise and the fastest selling as well. We had launched the Moto G5 Plus a few weeks back and now we are bringing the Moto G5. India is an important market and we want to offer the best from our portfolio to consumers here," Motorola Mobility India Managing Director Sudhin Mathur told reporters here.



Over 6 million units of the Moto G (first four generations) have been sold in India so far.



The Android Nougat-based Moto G5 features a 5-inch display, 1.4Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, internal storage of 16GB (expandable up to 128GB), 13MP rear and 5MP front cameras and 2,800 mAh battery.



At the end of 2016, Lenovo and Motorola had 8.9 per cent share of the Indian smartphone market, as per research firm IDC.



The Indian smartphone market has seen a significant shift in the last few quarters with homegrown brands being pushed out of the top five positions by Chinese firms like Lenovo, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo.



