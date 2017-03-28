Motherson takes Finland’s PKC under fold, eyes Bosch arm

Motherson Sumi Systems, India’s biggest automotive component maker, is likely to bid for a division of Bosch that has $1 billion annual sales revenues. This bid could be worth $600 million, according to industry estimates.



The company neither confirmed nor denied the development. “There have been market speculation and we do not comment on market speculation. Whenever it will happen we will first report to the market regulator,” Pankaj Mital, chief operating officer at Motherson Sumi told Financial Chronicle.



Meanwhile, Motherson on Monday completed acquisition of Finland’s PKC Group Plc for around €571 million or over Rs 4,150 crore. PKC is a global tier-1 supplier of wiring harness and associated components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicles and locomotive segments across North America, Europe, Brazil and China. The transaction was announced early this calendar year.



Motherson has raised a long-term debt of 225 million euros to fund this deal. The rest has come mostly from cash on the company’s balance sheet.



“I will not be surprised, if they will acquire a division of Bosch sooner than later as it will very well fit into their global strategy,” Abdul Majeed, senior auto expert and partner at Price Waterhouse told Financial Chronicle.



He said Motherson is eyeing to become a leading component supplier globally through expanding product portfolio and trying to become closer to global OEMs through acquisition.



The takeover of PKC, headquartered in Helsinki, will help the company expand its footprint significantly in American and European commercial vehicle segment.



“We have successfully acquired 93.75 per cent shareholding in the PKC Group, which has significant market presence in the American and European markets with major growth plans in China,” Vivek Chaand Sehgal, chairman, Motherson Sumi Systems, said in a statement.



The acquisition is in sync with the firm’s declared policy of focusing on these markets to create enhanced value for all its stakeholders, including investors, he said.



The company has being taking both organic and inorganic path for growth and has seen an average annualised growth of 40 per cent over the last ten years.



“I see tremendous growth potential ahead and we will continue to work towards becoming a globally preferred solutions provider for the transportation industry,” Sehgal said.



PKC is the 16th acquisition by Motherson Sumi since 2002.



Acquisitions have helped the company grow its revenue manifold in recent years. It clocked revenues of $5.7 billion in FY16 and aims to reach $18 billion by 2020 through global expansion. PKC, which has revenues of 846 million euros, is an important step towards the 2020 target.



