Mortgage-to-GDP ratio may go up

The future outlook for the Indian real estate sector is bright. Rapid urbanisation, favourable demographic changes and increasing affordability are expected to drive growth over the next decade.



Nearly five million of our countrymen migrate to urban areas annually increasing the demand for housing.



These factors over the last decade have pushed the average age of a first-time homebuyer in India down by more than 10 years. In fact, it is about 30 now.



By 2025, increasing GDP and income levels will make property prices more affordable for a large number of Indians. The rising growth combined with an improving mortgage-to-GDP ratio and lowering interest rates will make real estate affordable for a large number of people.



Let’s now look at the specifics that drive the market sentiments determining the contours of a country’s development graph.



The Union Budget 2017 has provided more cheers for the real estate sector. It must be observed that due to demonetisation, the sector had been hit heavily during the last quarter of 2016.



It needed a major push and the finance minister provided just that. After a wait of several years, the government awarded infrastructure status to affordable housing, which is encouraging for developers.



Affordable housing developers now become eligible for government incentives, subsidies, tax benefits and institutional funding.



This reduces the cost of building for the developer, the benefit of which he can now pass on to the purchaser.



Another major incentive is about the size of the houses being considered to be covered under the affordable housing segment.



Earlier, flats up to built-up area of 30 sq m in four metros and up to 60 sq m in other cities were considered, which has now been changed to ‘carpet area’ and the 30 sq m limit now applies to only within the municipal corporation limits of the four major metros. This is a welcome development over the last budget.



Another ruling that brought cheer to the sector was reduction in the time limit for capital gains to be considered as a long-term gain.



This has been reduced to two years from the earlier three years. As a result, we will see more supply entering the housing market.



Housing and infrastructure are two important pillars for



increasing GDP and accelerate economic growth and



this year’s budget addresses both.



The liberalisation of the FDI regime and the abolition of FIPB will bring in more investments, favouring the development of townships, infrastructure and construction.



The writer is director, M3M Group



