More trouble for AAP as CBI initiates PE against Delhi health minister

In a fresh blow to AAP as it prepares for civic polls in the capital, the CBI has initiated a preliminary enquiry against Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (in pic) for allegedly laundering Rs 16 crore.



Rejecting the allegation as "politically motivated", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's government immediately said it was a "defamatory, malicious and desperate" attempt to malign Jain's image ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections on April 23.



Jain was allegedly involved in laundering Rs 11.78 crore during 2010-12 through Prayas Info Solutions, Akinchan Developers, Managalyatan Projects and Indometal Impex, CBI sources claimed citing the contents of the enquiry. Jain is also alleged to have been involved in laundering Rs 4.63 crore while being a public servant during 2015-16 through three of these companies, the sources said. It is alleged that Jain used the ill-gotten money for purchasing agriculture land worth Rs 27.69 crore in Delhi in the name of companies controlled by him.



Jain as minister in Delhi government was allegedly using his influence in trying to convert the agriculture land into residential land. A preliminary enquiry is the first step by the CBI to gather information about the allegations. If the agency is convinced that there exists prima facie material in the matter, it may register a regular case against the accused.



The CBI has acted on a reference from the Income Tax department which was probing the matter under new benami prohibition law. The Benami Transactions Act carries a maximum punishment of up to seven years rigorous imprisonment and a hefty penalty, and violators could also stand to be charged under the Income Tax Act, 1961.



The minister had himself dismissed the allegations after Income Tax had last month attached properties linked to him in the matter. Although Jain had “technically” resigned as Director from these firms before 2013 assembly polls, in which Aam Admi Party (AAP) made anti-corruption a major election plank, he still controlled their operations, it is alleged.



The Kejriwal-led AAP is the main contender in Municipal Corporation elections along with the BJP and the Congress and is hoping to wrest the three corporations from the saffron party which has been controlling them for last 10 years.



