More dirty linen: Mistry says Tata tried to sell TCS

The mudslinging continues to rage in the Tata-Mistry battle as Cyrus Mistry on Tuesday questioned Ratan Tata’s vision for the group and accused him of trying to sell the group’s crown jewel TCS to IBM at one point of time in the past which was turned down by Tata group’s legendary chairman JRD Tata.



The statement from the Cyrus camp mounted a fierce attack on Ratan Tata’s style of functioning that led to Tata group acquiring Anglo-Dutch steelmaker Corus at an enormous cost and also deciding to back CDMA as the platform for the group’s telecom business, not heeding to the advice of many of his own team members.



“It is common knowledge that the decision to acquire Corus for over $12 billion, when only a year earlier was available at less than half that price, was based on one man’s ego and against the reservations of some board members and senior executives,” said the statement issued by Mistry’s office.



“The overpayment made it harder to invest in the acquired assets which had been neglected, and thereby, placed many jobs at risk,” it further said.



Describing the attempt to sell the IT company as “a near-death experience for TCS at the hands of Ratan Tata,” the statement recounted the story that when FC Kohli, founder CEO of TCS, was suffering from a cardiac condition, Ratan Tata, who was then heading Tata Industries’ joint venture with IBM, had approached JRD Tata with a proposal from IBM to buy out the software major.



According to Mistry’s statement, JRD Tata refused to discuss the deal because Kohli was still recovering in the hospital. When Kohli returned he assured JRD Tata that TCS had a bright future and the group should not sell the company and JRD Tata turned down the offer, “demonstrating true vision.”



Founded in 1968, TCS became the largest IT services provider in the country and account for bulk of the group’s profit and market cap.



Further criticism focussed on Tata group’s telecom business. Mistry said in November 2003, Ratan Tata, against the advice of many of his own team members, decided to back CDMA as the platform for the group’s telecom business. “This ‘strategic’ decision has led to a series of consequences that currently leave the company structurally challenged. Once again, one person’s judgment adversely affected the jobs of thousands,” it said.



Mistry also defended his role in growing the revenues and profits at two key group companies, Tata Motors and TCS and lauded the top leadership of the group companies for the performance.



“It is important to set the record straight since insinuations and leaks are being made explicitly to create an illusion that Mistry was a ‘hands off’ chairman and TCS/JLR were on ‘auto-pilot’ during his leadership,” Mistry’s office said in a five-page letter today.



It further said “while Tata Sons, under the leadership of Ratan Tata, is busy apportioning credit and blame for the performance of operating companies, Mistry wishes to place on record his appreciation for the hard work done by the leadership teams of those companies, who in Tata’s opinion have shown less than stellar performance - the ‘hotspots’.”



Refuting the Tata Sons statement that Mistry had made no “material contributions” to the success of TCS and JLR, the statement said over the past three years, Mistry attended TCS customer summits in the USA and Europe. In addition, he engaged with employees at TCS centres located in Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and the USA. In the past three months, he engaged with the TCS’s Innovation and Design Centre at Santa Clara, USA, reviewed the TCS health care partnership with the University of California, Berkeley, and worked with the TCS Canada leadership team in Toronto.



Similarly, Mistry has also been closely associated with JLR, its strategy meetings and design reviews. Between 2012-16,. Mistry spent over 120 days including 38 days on JLR design review, 56 days on offsite strategy meetings as well as market visits to dealers in China, USA, and India, the statement said.



