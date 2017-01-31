More consolidation on cards

The shake-up in the domestic telecom industry, triggered by the aggressive entry of Reliance Jio that offered free voice services for lifetime and data services for a limited period, is driving the industry down the consolidation path.



Telecom companies have come under increasing pressure after the entry of Reliance Jio, which has set off a price war that undermined industry revenue.



The announcement of Vodafone-Idea Cellular mega deal signals consolidation in the highly competitive $37-billion Indian telecom industry. Going by the current buzz, the market will eventually have three large players, much like in many developed markets.



Vodafone is the second largest carrier in the country, while Idea is the third and their merger would create an operator with 387 million subscribers, or 36 per cent market share.



The potential merger between Vodafone India with Idea Cellular would change the industry order. The combined entity would have 43 per cent revenue share in the market.



Currently Vodafone has 23 per cent marketshare while Idea has 19 per cent and the market leader Bharti Airtel Ltd has a 33 per cent share of the telecom pie.



“We have seen many merger/acquisition news reports and we remain optimistic on consolidation,” says ICICI Securities in a report.



There are also talk of other M&A activity. It is learned that Telenor India’s exit is imminent as the Indian arm of the Norwegian telecom major is in discussion with the top three operators here.



According to industry talks, Bharti Airtel is likely to buy Telenor, which has operations in six circles – Maharashtra, Gujarat, AP, UP West, UP East, and Bihar—which contribute 38 per cent to industry revenues. Telenor also has spectrum in Assam, but has not started operations.



Industry sources say there could be a potential merger of the telecom businesses of the Ambani brothers. Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Communications already have spectrum sharing agreements with elder brother’s Reliance Jio.



Anil Ambani said at the shareholders meet last year that his company RCom would share spectrum, networks and towers with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm, and investments to roll out fourth-generation services across India would be funded by Jio. RCom had over Rs 44,000 crore ($6.6 billion) of debt as of 31 March 2016, and it had announced a combination with smaller carrier Aircel.



