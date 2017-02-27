LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

'Moonlight' trumps 'La La Land' for best picture after announcement goof-up at Oscars

By PTI Feb 27 2017 , Los Angeles

Tags: News
Coming-of-age drama "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar defeating strong favourite "La La Land" after a shocking mix-up in the announcement of the top award.

"La La Land" which won six trophies including best director and actress, was incorrectly declared the winner by Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway.

However, midway through their victory speech, the producers of the musical realised the error and Jordon Horowitz announced that the award actually belonged to "Moonlight".

Many thought he was just making a statement but then he cleared that he was not joking and showed the audience the card which read "Moonlight".

"I want to tell you what happened. I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, La La Land. That's why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn't trying to be funny," a flustered Beatty later clarified.

"Well I don't know what happened. I blame myself for this," host Jimmy Kimmel joked after the moment.

"Let's remember, it's just an awards show. I mean, we hate to see people disappointed, but the good news is we got to see some extra speeches. We have some great movies. I knew I would screw this show up, I really did. Thank you for watching. I'm back to work tomorrow night on my regular show. I promise I'll never come back. Good night!," he said.

Adapted by Jenkins from Tarell Alvin McCraney's autobiographical play 'In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue', the "Moonlight" has been hailed by critics for its humanity in portraying this struggle.

A tender story of a young black man coming to terms with his sexuality while growing in a rough Miami neighbourhood, the film also won Jenkins and McCraney best adapted screenplay and Mahershala Ali best supporting actor trophy.

The small budget film, Jenkins' second outing after a gap of eight years, entered the competition with eight nominations.

While critics predicted Ali as the sure-shot winner in the best supporting actor category, not many believed that "Moonlight" will manage to ride over the popularity of "La La Land", director Damien Chazelle's stunning LA-set ode to jazz and romance that mesmerised Hollywood.

"Moonlight" won a Golden Globe for best picture, and Jenkins made history as the first black person ever nominated for Academy Awards for best director, best screenplay and best picture in the same year.

McCraney wrote the play in 2003 after losing his mother to AIDS-related complications and Jenkins said in interviews that he could relate a lot to story which resonated his own upbringing during the crack epidemic of the 1980s and '90s.

Apart from "La La Land", it also beat seven other nominees including Kenneth Lonergan's "Manchester by the Sea", "Hidden Figures" and "Lion".

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Hate no more
    America, put an end to this mindless terror against Indian professionals

    Racial slurs, hate crimes and the daylight murder of an Indian technology professional in the US have just moved up the number of serious issues confr

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: Pawn to king four

Sir Conrad Corfield, heavy hitter of the British Political Department ...

Susan Visvanathan

The problem called JNU

Reservation is a word that some administrators and intellectuals find ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

We are all wired for empathy

Today the world is all abuzz about the science of ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter