LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Brands

Moonbowat plans big to be among top purifier brands

By Michael Gonsalves Jan 12 2017 , Pune

Tags: News

Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries is planning to set up its own water and air purifier factory in the country

Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries, which has entered the water and air purifiers market under the brand Moonbowat, is planning to set up its own factory in the country.

Aiming to be among the top three players, the company is aggressively strategising to capture 12-13 per cent market share and target a sales turnover of Rs 500 crore from water purifiers

business and Rs 120 crore from air purifiers over the next

three years.

“The company is planning to set yet a state-of-the-art factor in India to produce a range of water and air purifiers to aggressively tap this growing market in the country,” Rakesh Kaul, president and chief, consumer products business at Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries told Financial Chronicle.

He said the company is working on a feasibility study and the new factory would be set up within two-three years without revealing estimated investments for the plant.

The Gurgaon-headquartered Rs 2,500 crore company has its own research and development team, which is working on several product portfolios to be launched over the next three years. It had entered the air purifier market in December 2015 and water purifier segment in August 2016.

At present Eureka Forbes, Kant and HUL are the dominant players in the water purifier

market and Phillips, Sharp,

Aero Guard in the air purifiers, among others, in the country.

At present the company sources its range of water purifiers products from third party manufacturers from Manesar in Haryana and Ahmadabad in Gujarat. Air purifiers are imported from China.

“The water and air purifier products market is expanding in India with many cities faced with the daunting challenge of accessing clear air and drinking water,” Kaul said. At present air and water purification market is mostly concentrated in metros and large cities, he said. “We will tap our vast pan-India distribution network to penetrate the metros, sub-metros and tier 2 markets and aim to capture a sizable market share,” Kaul said.

The company sells both Moonbow air and water purifiers on various e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal as well as brick-n-mortar outlets such as Croma, Reliance, Digital and Metro.

The Moonbow water purifiers in five variants such as Oceanus Premium, Oceanus, Achelous Premium, Achelous and Ezil with Hexapure technology are priced from Rs 12,999 upto Rs 26,990.

The five variants of Moonbow room air purifiers cost in the Rs 12,990 – Rs 36,990 price range.

The company had also introduced a Car air purifier, with a 4-stage claimed purification process, which removes almost all allergens, airborne contaminants and bad odour. It carries price tag of Rs 6,999.

Kaul said the estimated water purifiers market size is pegged around Rs 5,000 –Rs 5,500 crore and air purifiers at about Rs 300 – Rs 350 crore. “This market is seeing a huge growth in the country,” he said.

michaelgonsalves@mydigitalfc.com

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY BRANDS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Go for it
    EPFO must take the PSU route to get better returns for its subscribers

    There’s merit in the move by blue-chip state-run public sector enterprises’ (PSEs) to meet their long-term debt needs from over Rs 6 lakh crore ca

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: The Commoner who became King

M S Dhoni was a byproduct of the true democratisation ...

Urs Schoettli

Taiwan, Trump & future

In two years’ time China will celebrate the 70th anniversary ...

Sachin Shridhar

The curse of burrowing deep

Donald Trump prepares to take over as the the 45th ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter