Moody’s follows S&P, says no to rating upgrade

After S&P, Moody’s on Wednesday stuck to its guns and reassigned lowest investment grade sovereign rating of Baa3 to India, dashing the government’s hope of an upgrade.



The rating agency cited low per capita income, critical dependence on the agriculture sector on monsoon rainfall, government’s high debt burden and low revenue base as key constraints to rating upgrade.



Moody’s made it clear that it might upgrade India’s rating if it sees a revival in private investment, land and labour reforms by a significant number of states and improvement in fiscal position. While reaffirming the rating, the agency also maintained positive outlook for the country. .



“We would consider an upgrade upon evidence that institutional strengthening will elicit sustained macro-economic stability, higher levels of investment and more favourable fiscal dynamics,” Moody’s said.



“Evidence of institutional effectiveness could take different forms such as a revival in private investment, improving infrastructure and/or additional policies to enhance India’s economic and financial strength. These policies could include land or labour reforms by a significant number of states, the establishment of a credible and effective fiscal framework, complemented by measures to reduce expenditures or increase revenues; tangible progress in the implementation of the bankruptcy law and a workable strategy to resolve banks’ bad assets over the medium term,” it added.



Moody’s said, “The positive outlook indicates that the likelihood of a rating downgrade is very low. We could revise India’s rating outlook to stable if economic, fiscal and institutional strengthening appeared unlikely, or banking system metrics remained weak or balance of payments risks rose.” Justifying its decision to maintain the below-investment grade rating, the rating agency said that India’s incomes and consumption remain more vulnerable to negative shocks than in other Baa-rated sovereigns.



“With low per capita incomes at around $6,000 on a PPP basis limit, households have very limited capacity to absorb negative income shocks, whether domestic, external or weather related,” it said.



Moody’s also said monsoon rains are critical for India’s agricultural sector given that almost half of the country’s farm land is not irrigated. But half of India’s overall co­nsumption comes from the rural sector and a major portion of rural incomes is dependent on farm, the rating agency added.



It also flagged concern over the government’s high debt burden. “The government’s debt burden is high and is likely to remain so for some time. Room to reduce the deficit quickly is limited. Wages and salaries account for about 50 per cent of total expenditure with a large, once in 10 years, increase in central government compensation just implemented,” Moody’s said.



It also expressed concerns over banks’ high bad loans, which pose contingent liability risks to the government.



“The banking system’s asset quality, loan loss coverage and capital ratios remain weak. This poses sovereign credit risks, given the banking sector’s role in financing growth and government deficits, through its purchase of government securities, and through contingent liabilities in particular related to the government’s ownership of a major portion of the banking sector,” the rating agency said.



Moody’s added: “While recognition of non-performing loans has been achieved, lack of resolution of impai­r­ed loans will continue to co­nstrain sovereign credit pr­o­f­i­le till a viable resolution system is put into place.”



Economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das had earlier questioned the met­h­odology of another global rating agency S&P when the latter said there was no possibility of upgrade in sovereign rating for two years.



Meanwhile, commenting on scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, Moody’s cautioned that with about Rs 4 lakh crore coming into the banking system within a week, banks’ deposit base will witness a “sharp decline” as and when the current restriction on cash withdrawals eases.



