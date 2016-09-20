Monsoon normal as La Nina gets delayed

Faced with five per cent lower than normal rainfall until now, the government has said the monsoon will be ‘normal’ during the June-September season because of delay in emergence of La Nina weather pattern.



The India meteorological department in June had predicted ‘above normal’ monsoon rainfall for this year.



Monsoon, which has been about 95 per cent of the 50-year average so far, may slightly improve by end of the season, but will still remain below 100 per cent, earth sciences secretary M Rajeevan said.



According to IMD, anything between 96 per cent and 104 per cent of the 50-year average of 89 cm rainfall during the June-September monsoon season is considered normal.



IMD director general K J Ramesh said even though it is below normal rainfall so far, there is no stress on crops as distribution has been good while July, the wettest month of the season, got the maximum rains.



Barring a few border districts of Rajasthan, monsoon is still active in other parts of the country. Ramesh said there would be rains in the entire stretch from Odisha to Gujarat after September 21 and this may reduce to the current deficit in rainfall.



In June, the monsoon recorded 11.1 per cent deficit while in August it was 8.9 per cent below average and between September 1 and September 18, the country received 16.7 per cent less rains. Only in July, the rainfall was 6.6 per cent more than normal, according to IMD data.



Normally, withdrawal of monsoon starts from Rajas­than around September and by October 1 it retreats from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Hary­a­na, Punjab, Himachal Pra­desh, J&K, Uttarakhand and parts of UP, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. It has been delayed this year. The activation phase of La Nina, which was supposed to boost rainfall in September, got delayed, causing lesser than anticipated amount of rain this year, Ramesh said.



Monsoon, which accounts for 70 per cent of the country’s annual rainfall, is critical for about 55 per cent of the agricultural land that does not have irrigation.



Last month, Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, had lowered its forecast from ‘above normal’ to ‘normal’. But, IMD then had stuck to its earlier forecast of ‘above normal’ monsoon.



Earlier, earth science minister Harsh Vardhan said around 19.4 million farmers are benefiting from agro meteorological information through SMS and have contributed to around Rs 50,000 crore annually to India’s GDP. “We are working to increase the beneficiaries to 94 million by December 2018,” he said.



