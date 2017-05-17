Monsoon likely to hit Kerala coast on May 30

The Southwest monsoon, which irrigates over 70 per cent of farmland with no irrigation facilities, is likely to make an onset over Kerala coast around May 30, two days ahead of schedule. The normal onset date for the four-month (June to September) monsoon spell is June 1.



Southwest monsoon is likely to set over Kerala on May 30, with an error margin of plus or minus four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.



Earlier, rains had hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 14, more than a week in advance. “This year we are likely to receive monsoon rains two days ahead of the schedule on May 30,” D Sivananda Pai, chief monsoon forecaster at IMD, told FC.



Pai further said that conditions are now becoming favourable for its further advance into some parts of Southwest Bay of Bengal, Southeast Bay of Bengal and remaining parts of Andaman Sea, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and some parts of East-central Bay of Bengal over the next two days.



The onset of Southwest monsoon over Kerala signals the arrival of monsoon in the Indian subcontinent, where more than half of the workforce works on farmland for a living.



“India is likely to receive higher monsoon than the previous forecast of ‘normal monsoon,’ as the probability of Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), a condition that nullifies the effects of El Nino, has increased by several notches,” IMD director general KJ Ramesh had said last week.



The monsoon, which marks the beginning of rainy season in the country, is crucial for the farmers, especially with several states grappling with drought-like conditions.



Every year, farmers and policymakers keenly wait for the forecast strength and onset date of monsoon because it kickstarts the vital sowing season for kharif or summer crops.



Last year, the country as a whole received normal monsoon after two straight deficit years that curbed sugar cane, wheat and pulses outputs. Good monsoon encouraged the farmers to expand crop planting and India’s grain harvest reached an all-time high on record rice, wheat and pulses production.



IMD has been bang on target with its monsoon forecast in the past 12 years (2005-2016), except in 2015 when the forecast date was May 30, while the monsoon arrived on June 5.



This year, the Southwest monsoon hit the Nicobar Islands & the entire south Andaman Sea ahead of schedule. The normal arrival date was May 17, but monsoon hit the island on May 15.



According to the IMD, past data suggests no relation between omonsoon advance over the Andaman Sea & monsoon onset over Kerala.



