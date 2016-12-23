Money recall will hit GDP

All the four independent economists whose views on demonetisation were heard by a house panel on Thursday agreed that money recall will have an adverse effect on GDP in the current year but differed over likely benefits to the economy in the long run, sources said.



The meeting took place on a day when investment research firm Nomura warned that the impact of demonetisation on GDP could be much deeper than what the Reserve Bank has estimated.



Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, headed by Congress leader Veerappa Moily and comprising former prime minister Manmohan Singh, had called India’s leading economists Pronab Sen, country director for IGC’s India Central Programme, Rajiv Kumar, senior fellow, Centre for Policy Research, Kavita Rao, professor, National Institute of Public Finance and Policy and Mahesh Vyas, CEO and managing director, Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, in its first meeting here.



Sources said all the four economists made presentations before the panel. They will be later asked for clarifications, which they will have to submit to the committee in writing. This was the panel’s first meeting on demonetisation.



The panel has also summoned Reserve Bank governor Urjit Patel, PSU bank chiefs and Indian Bank Association representatives on January 18. Before that, it will also meet economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das on January 11.



Nomura said there could a sharper slowdown in the near-term as cash shortage is likely to extend into the first quarter of the next year. “We concur with the RBI's view that the impact of demonetisation is likely to be transitory. However, with the cash shortage spilling over into Q1 2017, our leading indicators are pointing to a sharper slowdown in near-term growth,” the Japanese financial services major said in a research note.



Nomura further said, “As such, we expect the growth damage to be larger than the RBI's estimates”. The report also said November’s CPI readings suggest that demonetisation contributed 25-30 bps to the fall in headline CPI inflation via lower perishable item prices, slightly more than the RBI’s estimate of 10-15 bps, and most core inflation measures eased by 20 bps in November.



“In this backdrop, and barring any major global disruption, we believe growth and inflation readings will be supportive of policy easing,” it said.



Nomura expects the RBI to cut the repo rate by 25 bps to 6 per cent in February and stay on hold thereafter, once the transitory effects start to fade.



On December 7, RBI kept interest rates unchanged despite calls for reduction while it slashed the economic growth projection by half a per cent to 7.1 in the first policy review post demonetisation. The next monetary policy meet is on February 8.



