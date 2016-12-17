Money market guru

Not for nothing is Kenneth Andrade known as stock market’s whiz kid. Now managing partner at Old Bridge Capital Management Pvt Ltd, he was once chief investment officer at IDFC Asset Management, responsible for the performance of the investment team, which oversaw a corpus of $9 billion.



After a quarter-of-a-century experience in Indian capital markets in portfolio management and investment research, Kenneth, in his new avatar, manages Old Bridge Capital Management’s investment processes and ideation for inclusion of stocks within the firm’s investment portfolio.



He is adept at doing what he does because he has been investing for as long as he can remember. “I was investing since the age of 15 and took over from my father who was also an investor. Numbers looked interesting to me and things started falling into place. My investing came from a hobby and turned into a profession.”



It has been a long and distinguished journey. Before IDFC, Kenneth was portfolio manager at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, where he successfully transitioned from an analyst to portfolio manager within a short span of two years.



Both at IDFC Asset Management and Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, he was a key resource in growing the asset management business for both the firms. He is responsible for building one of India’s largest equity funds by asset under management (AUM). From 2008 to 2015, IDFC MF ranked as the fastest growing mutual fund in India. All funds managed outperformed its benchmarks and related indices every year for the last 13 years.



This Bachelor of Commerce from N M College of Commerce & Economics, Mumbai University, believes “money making is all about timing. It’s the key.” He should know.



So what is the Kenneth Andrade style of portfolio selection? His insights are something that every rookie investor – or for that matter even veterans – need to absorb. “For me, wherever I buy business I do not lose money. The margin of safety has to be very, very high. Secondly, I will always side with quality businesses. The outcome of these two factors would be companies with very high price earnings multiples. You therefore looked at distressed industry, which have these two qualities, as well you need to have a lot of patience. It also makes the period of investment reasonably large. However at no point of time would one want to lose capital.”



His positivism is something that every successful equity ace – and those aspiring to get there - need to soak up. “I do not want the market to be an excuse to lose money. Just because something happened I should not lose money. I like high return on equity (RoE) businesses. In every industry you have the survivors and those that increase market share. I like a company with a quality product. With increasing market share, a quality product, one would have pricing power. These are the businesses I like to own.”



For a man who can calculate billions on the back of an envelope, Kenneth is straightforward, honest and very open about sharing his experiences. What is his style of picking stocks? It is all about identifying businesses, which are bottoming out, allocating money to leadership in the category and then as the cycle plays, expand the same across the sector.



He is of the firm belief that that no one company makes all the money. In a way it starts with stock picking bottoms up and then becomes thematic. This has helped and as Kenneth puts it mildly, he is not complaining.



Management perception can be quantified and the important criteria are how they treat stakeholders. Stakeholders include shareholders, bondholders, customers and employees.



Each of these stakeholders has different value parameters. For shareholders, it is good return on equity, for a bondholder it is timely payment of interest. For an employee it is a good place to work in and timely payment of salary. For customers, fair deal and good service. If you can get a score of 45-50 out of 100, it would be regarded as fair company. That’s a high benchmark, but that can be expected from a man, whose threshold levels are higher than most.



Kenneth managed the Premier fund at Standard Chartered and did rather well with IPO’s, which came at that time. He proffers an explanation: “The companies which did extremely well on the portfolio acquired through the IPO were Page Industries and the second one was Kaveri Seeds, which did exceedingly well. The key factor was that we were the only domestic investor in them. It just played out nice and the stock performance is there.”



After the sabbatical, Kenneth has put together Old Bridge Capital. Of his latest venture, he is categorical. “We want to remain niche and small for some periods of time. We want to establish an investing style with doing what we do best and avoid the rest.”



Naturally for someone so passionately involved in equities, the obvious question relates to markets, which appear to be in turmoil. Where does he think they are headed in the medium to the long term? He states: “There are a lot of moving parts to this economy now, but the one good thing that has happened is you have reset it completely. Any system to reboot itself will take some time. By reboot you clean up everything. There would be lot of pain in the short term while benefits would accrue in the long term.”



Unlike many who are pessimistic about demonetisation, Kenneth’s views are different. “The first two years would be painful, but thereafter it would be hugely different. The government’s balance sheet would change with a tax to GDP ratio at a level similar to developed nations. You would have organised business scoring over the unorganised sector, as an effect of demonetisation and GST to be introduced later. While there are a lot of positives, it will take time for the system to adjust itself,” he points out.



For a man so successful, are there decisions he would not like to talk about? He lays our thick and fast. “In 2012-13, I realised that you cannot compound your returns by buying something expensive. We bought a lot of cyclicals. We bought 7 per cent of Vardhaman Textiles at an average of around Rs 1,500-1,600 crore market cap. Then we made the cardinal sin of buying PSU banks at the end of 2012. All of this was on reasonable valuations, not structural story. We learnt from our mistakes. I did not invest in pharmaceuticals because I found those businesses too complex.”



Kenneth, the ace marketer, sees a long and a short term, when it comes to investment. On being asked whether investing and coming back after five years was a good enough tactic to get good returns, he is quite candid. “Five years is too long a time for my money. In the shorter term one needs to look at relative returns over the peer group while in the longer term it has to be absolute returns to peer group.”



In other words, after 18 months you could see a relative difference and after three years, there could be absolute returns. Obviously, if you are a relative performer after three years, you would be out of business. The one other point is that absolute returns are irrespective of where markets are.



Kenneth moved from Kotak to Standard Chartered Bank, which was then acquired by IDFC. This was the last organisation that he worked for before deciding to be on his own, post the sabbatical. What is the difference between working for someone and yourself?



Comes the equity master’s sage advice: “You should always take time off. When I look back it’s always good to leave on a high when everything is going right. Step out and reflect on what you did well and what you did not do well. The last one-year has helped in putting all pieces together. When you are on a treadmill (not calling IDFC a treadmill) they gave me the luxury of building the portfolio with my DNA. When you are off the treadmill, it helps you re-look at investing in a very dispassionate way and once you are able to reset yourself, it’s an easier format.”



For Kenneth Andrade then, it has been a long journey, from managing money for others to managing it for self. He looks back. “It’s a long story. I never actively managed money for the first 14-15 years of my career. I started working with a publication, Capital Market. Between analysing numbers and putting them down in a readable format was the migration point.”



But then, he has seen it all. The period of 1990’s was tough for capital markets, more so for India, which had just opened up its economy. There were numerous challenges with a rush of foreign money coming in and also going out. Then there was the East Asian crisis, the technology bubble that blew up and a very volatile period indeed.



For Kenneth though, it was a great learning curve. “It was an enormous learning experience. To put it simply, 1990’s were the period where I discovered the breadth of the market. I knew every single business, which had been listed in the last 20 years and going into a deep dive into any of the industries was not so much of a problem. Putting them together in a portfolio came in 2003 when I joined Kotak. I was much more informed about corporate India and business opportunities.”



There was something else he learnt. “Intrinsically good quality businesses make you money over a longer-term period. What I learned in active money management is if you get the price right you can compound money faster.” Sure thing.



Does such a man have hobbies and what does he do on weekends? The answer is remarkably sober and quite matter of fact. “I take a break, relook at the week. Some material distractions. The genesis of my journey has been a hobby turned into a profession. The day it would turn into a job, I would reset the format. And I reset it. I consume a lot of electronic and digital media .I am not much of a book person. In my initial period I burned myself reading a lot of books.”



As an armchair person not indulging in any physical activity like swimming, he sure loves to go deep diving into businesses. What’s a bad day in market? “It is just another day,” he says blandly.



Colleagues of Kenneth have been his best role models and have helped him learn through time. The conversation ends as it began. Kenneth is bullish about the future and quite confident that investors would make returns on their investments. That’s the best piece of news in a long time.



