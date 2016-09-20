Mondelez to build technical centre in India

Nasdaq-listed $30 billion Mondelez International, will now shell out nearly $15 million to build a global research, development & quality (RDQ) hub at Thane in Maharashtra.The leading global player in snack business including biscuits, chocolate, gum, candy and powdered beverages, will make this investment in India as part of the company’s global strategy to develop an RDQ “Network of the Future” at nine advantaged locations around the world over the next two years, top company officials said.In Asia Pacific, the technical centres will be located in Singapore, Suzhou in China and Thane in India. The new India technical centre will employ over 150 scientists, engineers and other specialists who will focus on developing technology platforms for chocolates and beverages, consumer science, packaging and cross-category productivity.“We’re delighted that one of our nine technical hubs will be based in India. We’ve always had a strong legacy of research and development, which has contributed to product and process innovation. With a focus on chocolate and beverages, this centre will combine the high-end skills of our local team with global learnings and best practices to develop products and processes for Mondelez International globally. This is another milestone in our company’s continued commitment to invest, make and innovate in India as we create technical and scientific jobs as well as bring in cutting edge technology to support our global business,” said Deepak Iyer, managing director, Mondelez India Foods. The civil construction for the Thane facility will begin in December and is expected to be fully operational by mid-2018.Rob Hargrove, executive vice president, RDQ, Mondelez International, on his parts, said, “With these advantaged technical centres, we’re focusing our investment in research, equipment and capabilities to drive innovation to support our growth strategy and innovation, margin and quality platforms. These hubs will enable improved efficiency, effectiveness and accelerated project delivery, while the increased scale across key markets will provide rapid access to changing consumer needs and trends.”