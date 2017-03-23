Modi says India stands with UK following London terror attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed sadness over the London terror attack and said India stands with the UK at this difficult moment



"Deeply saddened by the terror attack in London. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," Modi said in a tweet



Five people were killed and nearly 40 injured when a terrorist suspect mowed down pedestrians on a bridge and stabbed a police officer close to the British parliament complex in an incident inspired by "international terrorism"



Those dead included the assailant and the policeman he stabbed. The attacker was shot dead by Scotland Yard officers



"At this difficult moment, India stands with UK in the fight against terrorism. @theresa_may @Number10Gov," Modi said in another tweet



Mark Rowley, Britain's national lead for Counter Terrorism Policing and the Acting Deputy Commissioner, said the attack began when a car was driven over the Westminster Bridge, hitting members of the public and three police officers.



