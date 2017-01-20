Modi returns Panneerselvam empty-handed

The statewide protests, demanding the lifting of ban on Jallikattu, intensified on Th­u­rsday in Tamil Nadu, after the meeting of chief minister O Panneerselvam with PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi failed to offer any immediate solution.



While students and you­n­gsters continued their pea­c­eful protests across cities and towns in the state, the movement showed signs of more trouble, with campaign spilling over to the rail tracks on Thursday and gr­o­ups of people blocking movement of trains at a few places.



The opposition DMK par­ty has seized on the opportunity, with its working president MK Stalin announcing a ‘rail roko’ agitation on Friday across Tamil Nadu.



Trade unions, representing transport services, both public and private, have announced one-day strike on Friday. As a result, buses, trucks, autos and taxis will be off the road in the state. Cinema halls too will down the shutters, with no film shows to be screened from morning to dusk.



Earlier, Thursday started with a lot of hope for the pro­testing youngsters, as Panneerselvam was scheduled to meet Modi in Delhi in the morning. But little succor was on offer in the end, as the prime minister, while expressing his understanding of the feelings of the people, expressed the government’s inability at this point, citing the matter being before the Supreme Court.



Panneerselvam tried to put up a brave face and told the media that the state government will work out ways to find a lasting solution to the issue of Jallikattu. “Even the prime minister has assured us all the support for initiatives taken by the state government on this,” he said. A delegation of AIADMK MPs will be calling on President Pranabh Muk­herjee on Saturday to seek his intervention for an amicable solution to the issue.



With hopes of an ordinance fading away, the protesting masses – have reiterated their resolve – of not leaving the protesting venues until Jallikattu happens in the state. Villagers too joined the protests in Alanganallur and other places and people blocked trains in Salem, Madurai, Chengal­pet and a few other places.



With political parties too extending their support to the protesting students and with Tamil film industry too undertaking a day-long hunger strike on Friday, the state and the central governments are clearly now under pressure to bring these protests to an amicable end at the earliest.



Meanwhile, protests demanding lifting of the ban on bull-taming sport 'jallikattu' have spread to beyond India with the Tamil diaspora in Sri Lanka, the UK and Australia holding rallies.



Hundreds of UK-based In­dian Tamils have come tog­ether to organise a series of protests in favour of Jallikattu this week in London and across the UK. The protest group inclu­des London Ta­m­il Sangam, World Tamil Or­ganisation and British So­u­th Indians. They held pr­o­tests outside the Indian Hi­gh Commission in London on Tuesday and Wednesday. Protests are also planned at Leeds in England and Dub­lin in Ireland.



