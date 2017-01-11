Modi promises employment to all

Prime minister Narendra Modi has said the government is working towards providing employment to each person and the task is enormous since India has 800 million population below 35 years.



“Our development needs are huge and is ambitious. We want to provide a roof over every head and jobs to every hand,” Modi said speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Ahmedabad, where Adani group pledged to invest Rs 48,400 crore in the next five years in the state.



Adani group chairman Gautam Adani said they have invested Rs 48,000 crore in Gujarat in the last five years and planned to put in about Rs 49,000 crore in the state in areas like ports, cement and edible oil.



The Adani group will set up a 10 million tonnes cement unit at an investment of Rs 5,500 crore and another Rs 2,000 crore on desalination across the state. He also said Adani Ports will invest Rs 16,700 crore to expand capacity at Mundra and Hazira ports. Another Rs 23,000 crore has been earmarked for solar and wind power by 2022. Adani also said its group firm Adani Wilmar will invest Rs 1,200 crore in to double edible oil capacity at Mundra and Hazira from current 3,400 tonnes per day.



Reliance Industries did not announce any investment plan, but its chairman Mukesh Ambani said the company has invested Rs 10,000 crore more than what was committed in the previous summit. Reliance has invested Rs 1,25,000 crore in Gujarat after that commitment, he said adding the total investment in the state has reached to Rs 2,40,000 crore so far.



But Ambani said Relia­nce will connect all schools, colleges and hospitals with its Jio network, which is currently present in 90 per cent of the area and the remaining will be covered by the next Diwali. He also said Reliance Foundation has donated Rs 150 crore to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay University in the state.



While companies like Tata group, Cisco, Fairfax and others did not commit any amount to be invested in Gujarat, but they all praised the state government and Modi for making the state a best destination in India.



Modi said over the last two and a half years, a culture of healthy competition among states has been evolved as they are being rated on parameters of good governance. “It is not that earlier there was no competition, but that was restricted to announcements of sops for industry from government treasury,” he said adding has been changed now. Highlighting that India is the second largest English speaking country in the world, the prime minister said, “our youth are not merely looking for jobs, they have begun taking risks and often prefer to become entrepreneurs.”



As several head or deputy heads of countries such as Kenya, Serbia, Portugal, Rwanda and Poland praised Modi for his efforts in transforming India, the prime minister also responded by saying “Our government was elected first and foremost on the promise to provide clean governance and end the prevailing regime of corruption and nepotism.



“It is our vision and mission to bring a paradigm shift in the ways of our polity and economy. We have taken a series of decisions and steps in this direction. To give you some examples, we are bringing a shift – from the relation-based governance to the system-based governance; from discretionary administration to policy based administration; from random interference to technological intervention and from favouritism to level playing field.”



Over 100 countries have participated in the 8th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.



With the government taking steps to improve business climate, total FDI inflows in the last two-and-a-half years have touched $130 billion, Modi said.



Modi also said ‘make in India' initiative has become the “biggest brand” that the country has ever had. “The total FDI in the last two-and-a-half years have touched $130 billion. The FDI equity inflow in the last two financial years was 66 per cent higher as compared to previous two financial years. In fact, the total FDI inflows received during the last year have been the highest ever,” he said.



The prime minister said the number of countries from where FDI is coming in, and the sectors in which they are being routed have also diversified in the last two years. “India is now the leading recipient of capital investment in the Asia-Pacific. It also continues to be among the top ten countries globally in terms of FDI inflows,” he added.



