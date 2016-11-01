Modi pitches for skill devpt to fuel growth

Pitching for empowerment of the poor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said skilled youth can pull themselves out of poverty and help fuel the engine of growth.



He also said that states like Chhattisgarh, which have potential for ecotourism, can generate employment by investing little capital in its development.



Addressing the 16th anniversary celebrations of Chhattisgarh, Modi said poor youth with sufficient opportunities, training, skills and tools can pull themselves and others out of poverty. Linking skilling with his 'Make in India' initiative, he said people with sufficient skills can help boost the country's economy.



"The full stress of our government is on uplift of poor," he said. Appreciating the concept of jungle safari he inaugurated here, the Prime Minister said states with ecotourism potential can help provide employment to a large section of people.



He said others indirectly involved with ecotourism like autorickshaw drivers, fruit sellers and 'chai wallahs' can enhance their earning. At investment far less than what is required for setting up an industrial unit, concepts like jungle safaris can be big money spinners for small states like Chhattisgarh.



Referring to the new crop insurance scheme launched by the Centre, he said there is a need to make agriculture more viable so that even a small piece of land can yield more. He said value addition to the produce of farmers was another way to help enhance their earning.



On the issue of Centre-state relations, he said the government believes in cooperative federalism where states compete with each other in implementing new schemes. He also said the Centre will not discriminate among states in providing funds for development.



