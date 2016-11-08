Modi-May meet: Script goes awry

In a clash of ideas between a former ruler and its erstwhile jewel in the crown, it has boiled down to goods and services.India has made it clear to UK that it has to allow Indian professionals free access if bilateral trade is to be increased as the British government’s curbs on visas has emerged a major dampener in the two countries’ business relations. The blunt speak was conveyed at two meetings, first between prime minister Narendra Modi and the visiting British premier Theresa May at the India-UK Tech Summit and then at another bilateral meeting between commerce minister Nirmala Sitharaman and UK’s trade minister Liam Fox.The UK must allow professionals who want to go there and return after completion of projects, Sitharaman said.“The visa issue was raised. But we made it clear that UK has to make a distinction between migration and professionals travelling on project basis,” Sitharaman said.Under new visa rules announced last week by UK Home Office, those applying after November 24 under Tier 2 intra-company transfer category would need to meet a higher salary threshold of pound 30,000 from the 20,800 pounds, which existed earlier.Despite the wide-ranging discussions between the two sides, it was clear that visa issues remained the sticking point.Sitharaman said she raised visa fees, reduction in students’ visa and totalisation issues with Fox. While UK took note of the concerns on fees and totalisation, it clarified to India that the reduction in students visa was due to the their enrolment in non-credible institutions, which are being clamped down there.The number of student visas issued to Indians declined from 68,238 in 2010 to 11,864 this year, official data from UK show.The UK’s clarification on students visa seems to have some acceptability while India does not want to be seen coming down on its demand for free access for professionals.Britain has ceased to be a preferred destination for students wanting to pursue higher studies in universities there, Sitharaman said, attributing this to the nature of visa regulations and requirements that Indian students have to go through.Prime minister Modi also asked Britain to relax student visa rules saying greater mobility of young people must be encouraged in education and research opportunities provided to them.Earlier, addressing the Tech Summit in New Delhi, Modi said education is vital for Indian students and will define the country's engagement in a shared future.But, the visiting British prime minister did not respond adequately to the issue of student visas and instead announced her government’s decision to make visa processing faster and smoother for Indian business executives who want to invest in the UK. “Indian nationals who frequently come to the UK and to fuel growth between both our countries, the entry process will become significantly easier,” she said at the summit.Bloomberg quoted May as saying that UK has issued more work visas to India than the US, Australia, Canada and China put together. “We have a visa system for countries outside the European Union, which ensures that the brightest and the best are able to come to the United Kingdom,” she was quoted as telling reporters travelling with her.Even as May refrained from offering a direct answer at the summit, the contentious visa issue figured prominently during bilateral talks between the two prime ministers. “We flagged our concerns regarding students visa issues, visa issues regarding business travellers and other issues relating to bonafide travellers to the UK,” said Randhir Jaiswal, joint secretary (Europe) in the external affairs ministry.A joint statement issued after the Modi-May talks, said the two prime ministers agreed that ensuring simple and effective visa systems depended critically on cooperation to protect the integrity of border and immigration systems. “This included ensuring timely and efficient return of individuals to their country of origin, as required by their respective national laws. Both countries agreed to strengthen co-operation in this area by implementing an expedited process for verifying the nationality and issuing travel documents,” the joint statement said.Sitharaman also said that since the British prime minister has chosen India as her first destination for bilateral talks, it shows the importance UK placed in India for increasing trade, particularly after Brexit.The importance of the visa issue came up later in the evening when Nasscom, highlighting the “significant business uncertainty” faced by $ 110 billion Indian IT services industry in the wake of Britain's exit from the EU, called for a “fresh” and “considered review” of the proposed changes in visa regulation in the UK.“Given the high levels of business uncertainty for our sector caused by the decision of the UK to leave the EU, we would ask that the further changes planned for April next year, including the increase in salary thresholds for Tier 2 ICT visas and the introduction of the Immigration Skills Levy, be subject to fresh, considered review,” it said in joint letter with its trade counterpart in Britain, TechUK.Both countries are eager to have a free trade agreement, but the formal dialogue to happen will take time, as UK has to first come out of the European Union.The UK is the fifth largest export destination of Indian merchandise after the US, UAE, Hong Kong and China, while Britain is placed at 22 in the list of India’s top 25 import destinations.The UK’s total imports from across the world in 2015 was pegged $629.23 billion, while it bought goods worth $9.33 billion from India.The UK also raised the multi-billion dollar Vodafone tax issue, asking India to speed up the arbitration process to resolve the dispute. India assured the visitors that it will not resort to retrospective taxation route in such cases in the future, but will not interfere in the country’s judicial process.Fox flagged the Cairn Energy and Vodafone issues, demanding they be resolved expeditiously, during his bilateral meeting with Sitharaman, who assured him that it would be pass on to the finance ministry.Cairn Energy and Vodafone have invoked the Bilateral Investment Treaty and served arbitration notice to India over tax disputes of Rs 10,247 crore and Rs 14,200 crore, respectively.