Modi looks beyond 2019

With landslide victories in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, prime minister Narendra Modi is already looking beyond the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to work on his Vision 2022. The outcome of the five assembly elections, dubbed as mid-term polls, has given a head start to the BJP for the next general elections.



“I am seeing a new India, the India of the dreams of India’s youth. A new India that fulfils the aspirations of our women. A new India that is about opportunities for the poor and voters don’t want appeasement,” Modi said at a reception hosted at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi to celebrate the poll verdict.



He reiterated that his vision is not bound by electoral gains as he pitched for the fulfillment of his 2022 agenda. “2022 will mark the 75th year of India’s Independence. If everyone bears the mood of development, then all our dreams and progress would be achieved. This is the environment we need to create,” he said.



BJP president Amit Shah projected Modi as the leader of the poor and the downtrodden, as the landslide verdict has helped the party to silence critics who had labeled the NDA government as corporate friendly. “PM Modi has really worked hard. When he was chosen as the PM candidate, he said that BJP is a party for the poor, for dalits,” said Amit Shah describing the poll verdict in Uttar Pradesh as the biggest victory since 1947.



He said that the victory was bigger than the BJP’s win in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. “It was not just rhetoric, but an ambition. We have provided electricity and Jan Dhan accounts to the poor. During the election campaign, I saw people’s faith in PM Modi,” said Amit Shah stressing that this was the first time since Independence that a leader had come out with such schemes for the poor. “We will not let people down. We will ensure that Modi wave goes all over the country,” he said.



The BJP is pitching Modi as the most popular mass leader since Independence, even bigger in stature than Indira Gandhi who commanded popularity across the length and breadth of the country. Modi’s branding as a pro-poor messiah is BJP’s strategy to project him as a leader working for the downtrodden. The party believes that such posturing will help in demolishing vote banks as witnessed in Uttar Pradesh where traditional caste and religious combinations in voting patterns were razed to the ground.



The BJP won seats in areas considered to be the bastions of archrivals Congress, SP and the BSP. Even BJP’s rivals have acknowledged the prime minister’s unstoppable march.



“At this rate, forget 2019, think 2024,” tweeted National Conference leader Omar Abdullah after the assembly poll verdict on Saturday.



Meanwhile, greeting jubilant party workers and supporters, prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday walked to the BJP headquarters in Lutyens' Delhi, a day after its historic win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand elections. This was the first public appearance of the Prime Minister after poll results in five states came out on Saturday.



As PM's motorcade arrived at the roundabout on Ashoka Road near Le Meridien Hotel, he was greeted by supporters who had gathered on either side of the road. A few metres away from the roundabout, he got off his car and walked towards the BJP headquarters to attend the party's Parliamentary Board meeting. Surrounded by security personnel, Modi waved at his supporters during his 'victory walk' amid shower of petals and chants of 'Modi, Modi'.



In view of Prime Minister's roadshow, a multi-layer security cover was put in place on Ashoka Road with hundreds of personnel of Delhi Police, CISF and BSF as well as NSG commandos deployed.



BJP workers danced to the drum beats outside the party headquarters, where Modi was felicitated, waved party flags and shouted slogans of 'Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi'.



