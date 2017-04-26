Modi, Lankan PM hold talks on bilateral, regional issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremsinghe today held talks on key bilateral and regional issues after which the two sides inked an economic cooperation pact.



"Deepening economic collaboration. India-Sri Lanka signed MOU on Cooperation in Economic Project," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.



Ahead of the talks between the two leaders, Baglay had tweeted, "Partnership for prosperity and development. Prime Minister @NarendraModi receives Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe at Hyderabad House."



Wickremsinghe, who arrived here yesterday on a five-day visit to India, will be making a private trip outside the capital from tomorrow.



