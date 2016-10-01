Modi has acted as PM, says Rahul

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, lauded prime minister Narendra Modi for the military initiative across the Line of Control and said that this was the first time that he had taken action befitting prime minister.



Gandhi, while resuming his ‘Kisan Yatra, from Bulandshahar, said that the entire nation and the Congress were with the Modi government on the issue of carrying out surgical strike in PoK. “I want to thank him that for the first time in two-and-a-half years, he has taken action which befits the stature of PM. He has my full support. The entire country and the Congress stands with him,” Gandhi said at a meeting.



He said that the Congress may not agree with the other policies of the Modi government but when it came to national pride, the party was fully supportive of his action.



It may be recalled that the Indian army carried out the surgical strikes on late Wednesday night on seven terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir inflicting ‘significant casualties’.



He also paid homage to the jawans, who were prepared to make the supreme sacrifice to safeguard the country. His tribute came against the backdrop of the attack by Pakistan- based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad on the army base in Uri in which 19 soldiers were killed.



