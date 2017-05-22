Modi govt gets serious about healthcare

During its first two years in office, the Modi government did not have a clear direction for the healthcare sector. However, in the past eight months or so, the government came forward with initiatives to reform the healthcare space.



BJP’s election manifesto had accorded ‘high priority’ to the health sector. There were plans to make health care a fundamental right, similar to education. However, that does not find mention in the National Health Policy. The manifesto had also promised a universal healthcare or health coverage and the health ministry had been working on a draft policy on this initially. The National Health Assurance Mission aims at providing free drugs, diagnostic services and insurance for serious ailments for India’s 1.3 billion people. However, the project is on the back burner because of the huge costs involved.



India allocates close to two per cent of its budget on healthcare, which is quite low as per the global standards. “Health is no longer the sole responsibility of the government and the private sector too has to bring in money to improve healthcare facilities. The government should be a facilitator who can frame policies which will enable the private sector attract investments,” said Anjan Bose, secretary general, Nathealth, an industry body.



The government in 2014 itself had allowed 100 per cent FDI under automatic route for manufacturing medical devices. During the past two-and-half years, the sector has not seen any increase in foreign investment. In the absence of the right eco-system, many global manufacturers still opt to import and distribute their products in the country. Recently, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority had capped the prices of coronary stents that can be used by hospitals. While this is being hailed as a move to make stents more affordable for the common man, the industry finds that this will go against fostering innovation in medical devices space and providing access to advanced technology.



Healthcare providers too have not made significant investment for hospital projects. They have sought infrastructure status for hospital projects, which will enable them to move beyond the top cities towards smaller towns.



New direction



However, in the past few months, government has been active in providing a direction to the healthcare sector. In the budget, the government announced the National Health Protection Scheme meant to provide Rs one lakh health insurance cover to all BPL families with annual income of Rs one lakh. However, there is not much clarity on what is the allocation made for the scheme. The government has announced that it will modify the Drugs and Cosmetics Act to promote generics and reduce the cost of medicines.



Meanwhile, National Medical Commission Bill – to regulate medical education – once passed will replace the Medical Council of India. But, the proposed legislation does not address issues like minimum qualifying marks for common medical entrance tests, regulating fee charged by private colleges and the need for stricter code of ethics.



In March this year, the government approved the National Health Policy, 2017, which proposes raising public health expenditure to 2.5 per cent of the GDP in a time-bound manner. In order to provide access and financial protection at secondary and tertiary care levels, the policy proposes free drugs, free diagnostics and free emergency care services in all public hospitals. It also advocates a positive and proactive engagement with the private sector to achieve national health goals besides making the way for private sector collaboration for strategic purchasing, capacity building, skill development programmes, awareness generation, developing sustainable networks for community to strengthen mental health services and disaster management.



“We have started seeing some positive action in the past six to eight months. The government has been engaging with us for effective public-private partnership to provide care for specific ailments,” said Daljit Singh, president, Fortis Healthcare.



The government also wants to have greater involvement of the private sector in medical education. It is also working with the industry to formulate a Medical Tourism Policy.



When it comes to these proposals, one has to wait and see how the government walks the talk. Nevertheless, the nil GST rate set for healthcare services is an indication that the government is taking the health of citizens seriously and trying to make healthcare affordable.



