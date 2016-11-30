Modi diktat to BJP MPs, MLAs: Give bank details

Under attack from the opposition that the demonetisation move benefited the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked party MPs and MLAs to furnish details of their bank transactions between November 8 and December 31 to party president Amit Shah.



The Prime Minister’s transparency order, a move that ties in with efforts to ensure that no one is spared, was delivered during his weekly address to the BJP parliamentary party. The Prime Minister wants that the declaration should be made from the day of the announcement of the decision to ban high currency notes till the end of deadline, December 30, for depositing old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination.



He felt that the conduct of party MPs and MLAs should be open for scrutiny to blunt attacks by the opposition that the BJP was the biggest beneficiary of demonetisation.



The opposition has alleged that BJP leaders were tipped off about the surprise move to ban the high denomination notes. The discussion on demonetisation remained inconclusive after the opposition and ruling benches sparred over the rule under which the matter should be debated in the House. The opposition also insisted on the presence of the Prime Minister in Parliament during the debate.



Several opposition leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress, Mulayam Singh Yadav of Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress’ Sudip Bandhopadhyay sought an adjournment motion and a debate ending in voting.



They also demanded the Prime Minister’s presence during the debate. The government on Tuesday assured the House that the Prime Minister would intervene in debate. The BJP feels that the Prime Minister’s move to ask party legislators to give their bank account details has blunted the opposition. Senior BJP leaders said that it was now up to the opposition to follow suit and ask their legislators to voluntarily make their transactions public. They said that the Prime Minister has set high standards of probity and party MPs are expected to follow suit.



The move is part of the government’s efforts in bringing transparency in public life. The opposition had been demanding that the BJP should make its funding public particularly in the weeks preceding the Prime Minister’s announcement of banning the high currency notes. Former UP chief minister Mayawati had said that the BJP should come clean following reports that the party functionaries had purchased large chunks of land in the weeks before November 8.



The Congress party has criticised the call to BJP legislators to provide details of their bank accounts.



"Prime Minister Narendra Modi should stop doing theatrics and should stop hiding behind rhetoric. He should stop hiding behind 'jumlas'. Modiji, your real face stands exposed and the time has come that you remove the 'mask of jumlas' and follow 'Raj Dharma'. If you have nothing to hide, you should make public accounts of BJP and RSS and affiliate organisations six months prior to demonetisation," Congress party spokesman Randeep Surjewala said.



