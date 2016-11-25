Modi deploys Amit shah to reassure MPs on cash cull

Under fire over its demonetisation move, the government is looking to take feedback from its own MPs on the reception of its policies at the grassroot levels. Starting Friday, BJP MPs will get a chance to interact with select union ministers over dinner and voice this feedback. A group of 40 MPs will be hosted by each union minister.



The exercise, planned by BJP president Amit Shah, is intended to bridge the gap between the government and its MPs. Sources said several MPs had complained that the ministers were not accessible creating a problem between the party and the government.



The first interaction was hosted by Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar on Thursday. The next session will be hosted by union health minister JP Nadda on November 28. While Amit Shah will be present at all the interactions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also drop in depending on his schedule. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will meet the MPs on November 29 followed by Venkaiah Naidu the next day.



The interactions will be held at regular intervals till December 15. The other key members of the union cabinet who have been asked to host MPs include defence minister Manohar Parrikar on December 6, railways minister Suresh Prabhu on December 8, roads and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on December 12, minister of state for food processing Niranjan Jyoti on December 13 and union home minister Rajnath Singh on December 14.



Sources said the party is keen that the union ministers keep the MPs informed about the intricacies of various policies so that the right message is conveyed to the people on the ground through elected representatives. Since the MPs work in their respective areas, they are in a position to give the right perspective about how the policies are being received by the people so that timely changes can be made if required.



These sessions will be held while Parliament is in session so that all the MPs are available. The Prime Minister has been addressing the Parliamentary board of the BJP but these sessions will be informal interactions where the MPs can raise any issue of concern.



