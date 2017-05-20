LoginRegister
You are here » Home » FC Weekend

Modi’s mojo, in three years

May 19 2017

Tags: News
2014

May 16

Narendra Modi seeks blessings from his mother after the BJP rode a landslide victory. Tweets: “India has won”

May 26

Modi, along with his council of ministers, takes oath as prime minister of India, in a glittering ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Guests included Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other SAARC leaders

May 27

NDA government holds first cabinet meeting. Takes decision to appoint a special investigation team on black money

June 15

Modi visits Bhutan, his first ever visit abroad after taking office. Meets His Majesty the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk in Thimpu

July 04

PM makes his first Jammu and Kashmir visit; inaugurates Katra-Udhampur rail link

July 10

Finance minister Arun Jaitley presents the NDA government’s first budget

August 15

Narendra Modi becomes first PM born post-Independence to give I-Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort; delivers extempore speech without bullet-proof visor.Announces a string of schemes: Pradhanmantri Jan-Dhan Yojana for banking for all‘Make in India’ to turn India into a manufacturing powerhouseDigital India to make governance more technology-enabledSwachh Bharat initiative to modernise sanitation within five years Also announces decision to bring curtain to Planning Commission and replace it with a new institution, Niti Aayog

August 28

PM launches Jan Dhan Yojana, an ambitious financial inclusion initiative

August 30-September 02

Modi visits Japan, plays drums

September 17-18

Chinese premier Xi Jinping and first lady visits India;

PM hosts them at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad, Xi becomes the first Chinese premier to be given a public reception in India in six decades

September 25

PM launches Make in India initiative in Delhi

September 27-30

Modi visits the US, addresses the Indian community at the Madison Square Garden in New York

October 02

PM launches the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

October 23

Modi visits Siachen, celebrates Diwali with the jawans posted there

2015

January 22

PM launches the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ programme

January 25-27

US president Barack Obama visits India as the chief guest of the Republic Day celebrations, a first for an American president.

April 08

Modi launches the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana to fund the unfunded

May 17

Modi visits China

May 25

PM addresses rally in Mathura upon completion of one year of the NDA government

June 21

Modi leads mass yoga demonstration in New Delhi on first International Day of Yoga

July 15

PM launches the Skill India Mission

August 17

Modi reaches out to the Indian diaspora at a widely attended public function in Dubai.

September 27

PM addresses a townhall with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in Silicon Valley addressing answers in Hindi about his childhood and ideas about technology

November 13

Modi addresses the British-Indian community at the Wembley Stadium in London

December 12

PM and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe visit Varanasi, participate in the Ganga aarti

December 25

Modi arrives in Lahore, Pakistan, on his way back to Delhi from Afghanistan, on Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s birthday

2016

January 16

PM announces Start Up India, a new policy which offers tax breaks, funding options and easier procedural rules to aid fledgling startups

April 05

Modi launches Stand Up India scheme to boost entrepreneurship among the SCs/ STs and women

June 08

PM addresses a joint meeting of the US Congress, speaks on India-US ties and other issues of global importance.

August 03

Rajya Sabha passes the Constitution amendment bill paving way for implementing the GST regime

November 08

Prime Minister Modi announces demonetisation. World’s largest currency withdrawal exercise begins after Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes were outlawed from November 8 midnight November 11

India and Japan ink the landmark civil nuclear agreement during Modi's visit to that country

December 31

PM addresses the nation on New Year’s eve, announcing key decisions for the benefit of poor and the middle class.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM FC WEEKEND

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Welcome GST
    India gears up to ring in the biggest tax reform after Independence

    It’s a good beginning.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium : No more episodic reforms

When you come to a fork in the road, you ...

M S Swaminathan

Green revolution@50

The green revolution was a transformational event changing our agricultural ...

Zehra Naqvi

One idea at a time, please

Here’s an interesting anecdote from Warren Buffet’s life. Buffet’s personal ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter