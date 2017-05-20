Modi’s mojo, in three years

2014
May 16
Narendra Modi seeks blessings from his mother after the BJP rode a landslide victory. Tweets: “India has won”
May 26
Modi, along with his council of ministers, takes oath as prime minister of India, in a glittering ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Guests included Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other SAARC leaders
May 27
NDA government holds first cabinet meeting. Takes decision to appoint a special investigation team on black money
June 15
Modi visits Bhutan, his first ever visit abroad after taking office. Meets His Majesty the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk in Thimpu
July 04
PM makes his first Jammu and Kashmir visit; inaugurates Katra-Udhampur rail link
July 10
Finance minister Arun Jaitley presents the NDA government’s first budget
August 15
Narendra Modi becomes first PM born post-Independence to give I-Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort; delivers extempore speech without bullet-proof visor.Announces a string of schemes: Pradhanmantri Jan-Dhan Yojana for banking for all‘Make in India’ to turn India into a manufacturing powerhouseDigital India to make governance more technology-enabledSwachh Bharat initiative to modernise sanitation within five years Also announces decision to bring curtain to Planning Commission and replace it with a new institution, Niti Aayog
August 28
PM launches Jan Dhan Yojana, an ambitious financial inclusion initiative
August 30-September 02
Modi visits Japan, plays drums
September 17-18
Chinese premier Xi Jinping and first lady visits India;
PM hosts them at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad, Xi becomes the first Chinese premier to be given a public reception in India in six decades
September 25
PM launches Make in India initiative in Delhi
September 27-30
Modi visits the US, addresses the Indian community at the Madison Square Garden in New York
October 02
PM launches the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan
October 23
Modi visits Siachen, celebrates Diwali with the jawans posted there
2015
January 22
PM launches the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ programme
January 25-27
US president Barack Obama visits India as the chief guest of the Republic Day celebrations, a first for an American president.
April 08
Modi launches the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana to fund the unfunded
May 17
Modi visits China
May 25
PM addresses rally in Mathura upon completion of one year of the NDA government
June 21
Modi leads mass yoga demonstration in New Delhi on first International Day of Yoga
July 15
PM launches the Skill India Mission
August 17
Modi reaches out to the Indian diaspora at a widely attended public function in Dubai.
September 27
PM addresses a townhall with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in Silicon Valley addressing answers in Hindi about his childhood and ideas about technology
November 13
Modi addresses the British-Indian community at the Wembley Stadium in London
December 12
PM and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe visit Varanasi, participate in the Ganga aarti
December 25
Modi arrives in Lahore, Pakistan, on his way back to Delhi from Afghanistan, on Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s birthday
2016
January 16
PM announces Start Up India, a new policy which offers tax breaks, funding options and easier procedural rules to aid fledgling startups
April 05
Modi launches Stand Up India scheme to boost entrepreneurship among the SCs/ STs and women
June 08
PM addresses a joint meeting of the US Congress, speaks on India-US ties and other issues of global importance.
August 03
Rajya Sabha passes the Constitution amendment bill paving way for implementing the GST regime
November 08
Prime Minister Modi announces demonetisation. World’s largest currency withdrawal exercise begins after Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes were outlawed from November 8 midnight November 11
India and Japan ink the landmark civil nuclear agreement during Modi's visit to that country
December 31
PM addresses the nation on New Year’s eve, announcing key decisions for the benefit of poor and the middle class.