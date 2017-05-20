Modi’s mojo, in three years

2014



May 16



Narendra Modi seeks blessings from his mother after the BJP rode a landslide victory. Tweets: “India has won”



May 26



Modi, along with his council of ministers, takes oath as prime minister of India, in a glittering ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Guests included Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other SAARC leaders



May 27



NDA government holds first cabinet meeting. Takes decision to appoint a special investigation team on black money



June 15



Modi visits Bhutan, his first ever visit abroad after taking office. Meets His Majesty the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk in Thimpu



July 04



PM makes his first Jammu and Kashmir visit; inaugurates Katra-Udhampur rail link



July 10



Finance minister Arun Jaitley presents the NDA government’s first budget



August 15



Narendra Modi becomes first PM born post-Independence to give I-Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort; delivers extempore speech without bullet-proof visor.Announces a string of schemes: Pradhanmantri Jan-Dhan Yojana for banking for all‘Make in India’ to turn India into a manufacturing powerhouseDigital India to make governance more technology-enabledSwachh Bharat initiative to modernise sanitation within five years Also announces decision to bring curtain to Planning Commission and replace it with a new institution, Niti Aayog



August 28



PM launches Jan Dhan Yojana, an ambitious financial inclusion initiative



August 30-September 02



Modi visits Japan, plays drums



September 17-18



Chinese premier Xi Jinping and first lady visits India;



PM hosts them at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad, Xi becomes the first Chinese premier to be given a public reception in India in six decades



September 25



PM launches Make in India initiative in Delhi



September 27-30



Modi visits the US, addresses the Indian community at the Madison Square Garden in New York



October 02



PM launches the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan



October 23



Modi visits Siachen, celebrates Diwali with the jawans posted there



2015



January 22



PM launches the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ programme



January 25-27



US president Barack Obama visits India as the chief guest of the Republic Day celebrations, a first for an American president.



April 08



Modi launches the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana to fund the unfunded



May 17



Modi visits China



May 25



PM addresses rally in Mathura upon completion of one year of the NDA government



June 21



Modi leads mass yoga demonstration in New Delhi on first International Day of Yoga



July 15



PM launches the Skill India Mission



August 17



Modi reaches out to the Indian diaspora at a widely attended public function in Dubai.



September 27



PM addresses a townhall with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in Silicon Valley addressing answers in Hindi about his childhood and ideas about technology



November 13



Modi addresses the British-Indian community at the Wembley Stadium in London



December 12



PM and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe visit Varanasi, participate in the Ganga aarti



December 25



Modi arrives in Lahore, Pakistan, on his way back to Delhi from Afghanistan, on Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s birthday



2016



January 16



PM announces Start Up India, a new policy which offers tax breaks, funding options and easier procedural rules to aid fledgling startups



April 05



Modi launches Stand Up India scheme to boost entrepreneurship among the SCs/ STs and women



June 08



PM addresses a joint meeting of the US Congress, speaks on India-US ties and other issues of global importance.



August 03



Rajya Sabha passes the Constitution amendment bill paving way for implementing the GST regime



November 08



Prime Minister Modi announces demonetisation. World’s largest currency withdrawal exercise begins after Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes were outlawed from November 8 midnight November 11



India and Japan ink the landmark civil nuclear agreement during Modi's visit to that country



December 31



PM addresses the nation on New Year’s eve, announcing key decisions for the benefit of poor and the middle class.



