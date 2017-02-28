Modi’s charisma still rules in eastern UP

The eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh, which go to polls in two phases on March 4 and March 8, are witnessing another Modi wave, similar to the one that helped BJP sweep the 2014 general elections. What has waved a magic wand for BJP, which wasn’t as confident earlier, is prime minister Narandra Modi’s forceful comment of kabristan (burial ground) and shmashan (crematorium).



The remark, no doubt, has created a deeper impact on the ground, as voters seem to have relegated development issues to the backstage.



“What is wrong with the co­mment? This government (of Akhilesh Yadav) is doing everything for Muslims on­ly,” said Sachin Prasad Mis­h­ra, 28, who hails from Vara­n­a­si but works in Noida. Impressed with kabristan and ashmashan reference, he said: “It is summer now and the lotus will bloom.”



Raj Kumar, a wheat trader in Garhmukteshwar, said Sa­majwadi Party will get so­me more votes this time as the traditional Congress su­p­porters are also backing Ak­h­ilesh after the tie-up betw­e­en the two parties. Garh­mukteshwar, about 30 km from Hapur, is a holy town on the banks of river Ganga. Congress will get between 20 and 30 seats, he said.



The trading community, though unhappy with Modi’s decision on demonetisation, continues to support BJP. It is the best among all parties, Kumar said.



A seed trader directly de­a­ling with farmers said: “Th­ey (farmers) are happy with Modi. Even during demonetisation period they stood in queue, but never were agai­n­st Modi. They had found fault with banks as the government was telling enough cash was available.”



Rajesh Jain, a wheat trader, was apprehensive about the government’s policies on the cereal, as they did not ap­prove duty-free import. “All big firms have large sto­c­ks of imported wheat, so th­ey will not be in the market,” Jain said, adding that demand may be lower this year.



MP Singh of Hapur’s ch­a­mber of commerce, which runs mustard futures, is not ready to discuss politics. Si­ngh said he was more comfortable talking about mustard than politics. The crop is very good and the country may see 50 per cent increase from last year’s output, he said.



