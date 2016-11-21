Modi’s big ideas for transport & logistics

Notwithstanding the fallout and risks attached with radical decisions, the Modi government is set to march ahead with big-bang ideas. One of the key items on the agenda is merging autonomous bodies and tribunals to cut spending and improve their efficacy while many more such decisions could be a part of the Union budget in February, the move itself to advance the budget date is considered bold.



Official sources privy to the development said that transport and logistics was one of the main focus areas, which would remain the government’s priority in the upcoming budget. The source said a team of secretaries, headed by road transport secretary Sanjay Mitra, has already given various suggestions and they are being deliberated among top officials before taking it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



“There is a proposal to merge several autonomous bodies and tribunals. The list includes Prasar Bharti, Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA), Electricity tribunals depending where do they fit with others,” the official said without elaborating. There are more than 500 autonomous bodies under various ministries, which get a combined budgetary support in excess of Rs 60,000 crore from the Centre. The government is now planning to squeeze this number, as it wants to reduce its expenditure.



“There are several other proposals but not all could be implemented. Many could fall by the wayside but yes they are on the table now,” he added. In order to give big boost to the aviation sector the government may go for drastic reduction in excise duty for aviation turbine fuel (ATF) that accounts for about 35 per cent of the total operating cost of an airline. The move is significant since government has promised to make air travel for masses affordable, capping airfares at Rs 2,500 for flying between smaller towns. The proposal was first mooted in June this year but is yet to take off amidst doubts by aviation experts over its viability.



The retail price of ATF carries high profit margins of oil firms, an excise duty of 8.24 per cent by the Centre and sales tax levied by various states ranging from 4 per cent to 30 per cent. The average of state sales tax stand at around 22 per cent.



Further, the panel has suggested exempting various mail and express services of India Post from service tax. The desirable way forward, the committee is learnt to have envisioned, is One India One tariff.



To support the ship-building industry and make it globally competitive, it has proposed that local shipyards be allowed to raise cheaper funds fund through external commercial borrowing route. “The ECB has been proposed to be permitted thro­ugh automatic route,” he said.



In another shot to this crucial sector, which is key to ‘make in India’, the high-level panel has also suggested interest subvention to local shipyards during their repayment period. The move under consideration and could be part of the Budget may reduce interest rate for local shipyards to as low as 7 per cent as against 13-14 per cent now.



The shipbuilding has been the priority sector for the government from beginning itself as it has huge multiplier effect on investment and turnover (11.6 and 4.2) and high employment potential due to a multiplier effect of 6.4. Also, it is crucial for energy security, maritime defense and developing heavy engineering locally.



nirbhaykumar@mydigitalfc.com



