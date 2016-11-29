Model GST law harbinger of inspector raj

Brace yourselves for a strong dosage of ‘inspector raj’ and a renewed bout of tax terrorism once goods and services tax (GST) comes into effect. The Model GST Law allows the GST babudom unfettered power of inspection, search, seizure and even arrest.



Officers of CGST and SGST can carry out inspection or search of any place of business or a transporter or a warehouse where there is a reason to believe that tax evasion has taken place or is likely to take place. This can only be done by a CGST or SGST officer, not below the rank of joint commissioner, where he has reason to believe that someone has suppressed information on any transaction of supply, suppressed information on stock of goods in hand, claimed excess input tax credit or contravened any provision of the CGST/SGST Act to evade tax.



The Model GST Law, while giving sweeping powers to the babudom, says inspection can be done of any place of business of a taxable person, any place of business of a person engaged in the business of transporting goods whether or not he is a registered taxable person or any place of business of an owner or an operator of a warehouse or godown. And for all that, the Model GST Law has adapted from provisions applicable to central excise, service tax and customs -- where one of the essential conditions to be satisfied before authorising or conducting a search is ‘reason to believe.’



According to the model law, the power to arrest, if the commissioner of CGST or SGST has reason to believe that any person has committed an offence, he may, by order, authorise any CGST or SGST officer to arrest him. Where a person has been arrested for any cognisable offence, the arresting officer will inform him of the grounds of arrest and produce him before a magistrate within 24 hours.



In case of a non-cognisable and bailable offence, the deputy commissioner or the assistant commissioner of CGST or SGST will have the same powers as a person in charge of a police station for purposes of releasing a person on bail.



All arrests made under this section will be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Code of Cri­minal Procedure, 1973. As for the power to summon pe­r­sons to give evidence and produce papers, any duly authorised CGST or SGST offic­er will have the power to su­m­mon people to give evide­nce or produce a document.



There is also a section, which deals with prosecution and compounding of offences. Regarding prosecution, the model GST law lays down specific provisions – and these could lead to fines of up to Rs 2.5 crore, which could be accompanied by jail sentences of up to five years. The model law lists a list of offences that could result in invoking the penal provisions. It includes whoever commits an offence relating to the supply of goods and services without issue of any invoice or grossly misdecla­r­es the description of the supply on invoice; whoever iss­ues any invoice or bill witho­ut the supply of goods and services leading to wrongfully availing credit or refund of duty; whoever collects tax but fails to deposit the am­o­unt to the credit of the appr­opriate government beyond a period of 3 months; whoever collects tax in contravention of the provisions of the Act and fails to deposit the amount to the credit of government concerned beyond a period of three months from the date on which such payment becomes due.



There are other offences that also attract similar penal provisions under the model GST law. It targets anyone who takes and uses input tax credit without act­ual receipt of goods and servi­ces; one who evades tax, and fraudulently avails input tax credit or obtains refund; anyone who falsifies or substitutes financial records or produces fake accounts and papers or furnishes false information with an intention to evade taxes; a pers­on who obstructs or prev­e­nts an officer in the disch­arge of his duties; anyone who receives or is in any way concerned with supply of or deals with supply of services, which he knows or has reason to believe are in contravention of the Act; and tampers with or destroys any material evidence or documents.



Penal provisions will also apply if the person fails to supply any information that he is required to provide un­der this Act or supplies false information or if the person attempts to commit, or abets the commission of offences mentioned in the Act.



The model law says in ca­s­es where the amount of tax evaded or the amount of in­put tax credit wrongly avai­led or used or the amount of refund wrongly taken exce­e­ds Rs 2.5 crore, the penal pr­o­visions include jail for a term, which may extend to 5 years and a fine. In cases wh­e­re the amount of tax ev­a­ded or the amount of input tax credit wrongly availed or used or the amount of refu­nd wrongly taken exceeds Rs 1 crore but does not exceed Rs 2.5 crore, a person could be jailed for a term that may extend to 3 years and a fine.



In the case of any other offence where the amount of tax evaded or the amount of input tax credit wrongly av-ailed or used or the amount of refund wrongly taken exceeds Rs 50 lakh, but does not exceed Rs 1 crore, a person could be jailed up to one year besides having to pay a fine. In cases where a person obstructs an officer from discharging his duties, tampers with evidence or fails to supply the necessary information, the person faces jail for a term, which may extend to six months and/or a fine. For subsequent offences in the­se categories the person can face imprisonment for a term, which may extend to 5 years and a fine.



