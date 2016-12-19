MNREGA may need fund push as job demand could go up

As labourers are forced to migrate back to their villages post-demonetistion, there could be a sudden surge in demand for jobs sought under MNREGA, potentially raising the government’s budget provision to more than Rs 1 lakh crore.



The number of “active” workers registered under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) is over 10 crore. Since there is likely to be a surge in demand for jobs, the money required for providing 50 days of work will be about Rs 1,07,500 crore, according to the back of the envelope calculation.



Finance minister Arun Jaitley had initially allocated Rs 38,500 crore for MGNREGA in 2016-17 budget. According to the second supplementary demand for grants, tabled in the Lok Sabha on December 14, Rs 4,000 crore more has been sought for MNREGA. Till now, the total available fund is Rs 46,156.56 crore, including states’ contribution and the expenditure has already gone up to about Rs 42,000 crore.



The additional funds will help meet the growing demand for work under the flagship scheme and it may help the NDA earn brownie points prior to the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The NDA government may also take this opportunity to convey a message to the people in the poll-bound state that MGNREGA is on top priority for the Centre, and the highest ever funding for it in the current financial year will help it drive home this point.



The demand for jobs is expected to go up everywhere in rural areas, including Uttar Pradesh, which has a large migrant population working in various parts of the country. Besides, the three major centres of carpet, bangle and brassware making-- Mirzapur, Firozabad and Moradabad-- which have been affected are also located in UP. The NDA government will aggressively promote its prioritised funding for MGNREGA as one of its major poll planks during its election campaign there.



“The law, though guarantees 100 days of employment per year for every household, is not implemented by states as they find ways to circumvent the provision,” a government official said. If they do not provide guarantee to every job seeker, they have to pay unemployment allowance from their own budget so states do not register the job demand on official record, he said.



The average days of employment provided per household under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) so far in 2016-17FY is 36.6 days while it was 48.89 days in 2015-16.



According to the rural development ministry data, 48.47 lakh households got 100 days of work in 2015-16 while only 9.37 lakh households got the assured 100 days employment so far in 2016-17. As much as 79.80 lakh households had sought jobs under MNREGA in October, which dropped to 76.96 lakh in November, data show. Under MNREGA, there are 12.51 crore households registered for the job guarantee programme.



“Even if the days of work not increased, the more number of job seekers will certainly going to create demand for more funds,” the government official said.



While 40 per cent export-oriented units in handicrafts in Uttar Pradesh have closed, about 70 per cent of tanneries are down with shutters in and around Kanpur. There are also job losses coming in from the jute and construction sectors.



Since, the government does not have data as to how many registered households under MNREGA really live in their native villages and the number of people work outside, it is difficult to estimate whether there will be more number of labourers who will now want to be registered after losing job in other sectors, the official said. The worry for the government is ballooning of budget as MNREGA wages, which are linked to CPI of agricultural workers, as they are rising by 8-10 per cent every year. With the average daily wage now reaching at about Rs 215, even for providing 50 days of work in a year, the government will have to spend at least Rs 10,750 for just one labourer.



The Centre is satisfied with transferring the MNREGA money into the bank or post office accounts of the workers under the DBT programme. In case of difficulties faced by the labourers to withdraw cash, no state government has complained either, sources said adding the inconvenience face by people in general is not limited only to MNREGA workers and it would ease with more cash supply.



(With inputs from Animesh Singh)



