M&M launches tech platform DiGiSense

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced the launch of Mahindra DiGiSense, a technology solution which will empower its owners, fleet operators, drivers, dealers and service teams to access vital information about their vehicles on a real time basis.The technology provides data like locating the vehicles in real time, history of the vehicle travel and reduce idling time in traffic zones with better route as well as saving in fuel cost and improve productivity.It also diagnoses potential problems with the engine remotely and reduces turnaround time during breakdown. It also has an emergency alert button to alert the nearest service centre and notify the owner. The alert notification includes over speeding and excessive idling by drivers."We have launched DiGiSense technology, which will empower customers to digitally build knowledge 24X7 about the performance and location of their mobility products and tractors,” Pawan Goenka, executive director at Mahindra & Mahindra, said.This new technology would be available in select variants of Mahindra commercial and passenger vehicles to tractors and construction equipments, costing between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 per vehicle, he said.Mahindra is the first Indian OEM to have created an ecosystem of technology partners like cloud service provider, map provider, telecom network provider, hardware manufacturer and other third parties.“The launch of DiGiSense 1.0 is an effort to adopt technology to develop new ecosystems. From providing real time data, to tracking performance and productivity of the vehicles, this technology will enable customers to control their businesses," Goenka explained."This technology will initially be available in the Jeeto and Imperio in the small commercial vehicles space, the Arjun Novo in the tractor space, the Mahindra Blazo in the heavy commercial vehicles space and the Earthmaster in the construction equipment space,” Rajan Wadhera, president and chief executive – truck, power train division and head – MRV, Mahindra & Mahindra, said.He said,”Available as a subscription-based service at an affordable price, this technology would eventually be available across the entire line-up of Mahindra's vehicles.”