M&M gives KUV100 a facelift

Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s big-gest sports utility vehicle (SUV) manufacturer by sales, has introduced a stylish new look for its compact SUV KUV100 to mark its first launch anniversary to boost sales in Asia’s third biggest economy.



The more stylish KUV100 will be available in the top end K8 variant with a price band of Rs 6.37 lakh at Delhi showroom. The KUV100 price starts at Rs 4.58 lakh onward. Rival Maruti Suzuki premium hatchback Ignis launched on January 13 priced at Rs 4.59 lakh - Rs 7.80 lakh range at Delhi showroom.



Launched in January 2016, the KUV100 has sold more than 42,000 units since it hit the roads. The KUV 100 is designed in-house and engineered at Mahindra's world class research and development facility, the Mahindra Research Valley at Chennai.



The company sells more than 2,000 units of KUV100 every month in the fiercely competitive Indian market dominated by Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai brands.



The K8 variant is available with two options for dual tone exterior colour – flamboyant red or a dazzling silver body with metallic black roof. The SUV stance has been enhanced with larger sized 15 inch alloy wheels with a dynamic design. The interiors get a new sporty black and premium theme. In addition to this the K6 and K6+ variant will now be available with spider design 14 inch alloy wheels.



Moreover, the buyers also get options to personalize their KUV100 with four accessory kits, namely sporty exterior and interior kits and premium exterior and interior kits. Each kit comprises of multiple accessories to further enhance style quotient of the KUV100.



