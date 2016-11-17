Mistry skips 2 key board meets of Tata group firms

Ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry today skipped two crucial board meetings of the group's holding company and its crown jewel TCS as raging boardroom battle continues at the USD-103-billion group.



Mistry did not attend a board meeting of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in the morning and was also not present at Tata Sons' first board meeting since his removal on October 24.



Emerging out of the board meeting of Tata Sons at Bombay House, director Vijay Singh called it a "routine" meeting which included taking assessment of the businesses and the way ahead in the next six months. Singh added that there is no plan as of now to call extraordinary



general meeting of Tata Sons.



Two more directors apart from Mistry -- Farida Khambatta (who is in the US) and JLR chief Ralf Speth -- did not attend the meeting along with Mistry, Singh said.



Sources close to Mistry said there was an informal meeting of directors called by interim chairman Ratan Tata in the morning which led to Mistry skipping the crucial board meet.



Singh denied any such meeting, jokingly saying that all board meets are themselves "informal".



When asked if there was any discussion on the composition of the board, he scoffed any possible rumours saying no more sackings are contemplated.



All other directors, including Ajay Piramal, Ronen Sen and Venu Srinivasan, refused to comment. Newly inducted director and TCS chief N Chandrasekaran left in a car with Ratan Tata.



