Mistry scales up attack, Tatas rebut charges

Ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry on Monday stepped up his offensive against Tata Trust and Ratan Tata, inviting an aggressive riposte from the Tata Group.



Seeking support from shareholders of six Tata Group companies that are to vote on his removal from the boards this month, Mistry, in a 15-page statement, said Tata Group is no one’s “personal fiefdom.” “It does not belong to any individual, not to the trustees of Tata Trusts, not to the Tata Sons directors, and not to the directors of the operating companies.”



Rebutting this charge, the Tatas said Mistry, after becoming the chairman of Tata Sons, converted the group into his “personal fiefdom” with his unilateral actions, destroying precious institutional memory of the House of Tata.



Mistry questioned the functioning of Tata Trust and called for government intervention to “remedy and repair the breakdown” in the governance of Tata Trusts due to absence of appropriate structure and ethical behaviour of trustees.



The Tatas countered this, saying Mistry had over the past three-four years gradually concentrated all power and authority in his own hands as chairman in all the major Tata operating companies where there is no longer any representatives from the board of Tata Sons.



Tata Trust holds about 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons the promoter of Tata Group companies.



Mistry’s letter pointed out that Tata Trusts are “public charitable trusts” and beneficiaries of many exemptions under law, including tax exemptions. “In the absence of an appropriate governance structure and ethical behaviour of trustees, it would become an inherent obligation of the government to remedy and repair breakdown in the governance of such trusts,” the letter said.



“The Tata Group is no one's personal fiefdom. It does not belong to any individual, not to the trustees of Tata Trusts, not to the Tata Sons directors, and not to the directors of the operating companies,” Mistry said, while it belongs to all the stakeholders, including each and every shareholders, the letter added. Mistry also lashed out at Ratan Tata, alleging that Tata has abused veto rights of Tata Trust on decisions of Tata Sons.



The Articles of Association of Tata Sons provide a right to the Tata Trusts to nominate one-third of directors of the Tata Sons Board (Trustee-Nominated Directors). These Trustee-Nominated Directors had a special veto right – the power to say “no” to any decision of the Tata Sons Board.



According to Mistry’s letter. “however, over time, this position got abused. Ratan Tata and NA Soonawala, former vice-chairman of Tata Sons, in their capacity as trustees of Tata Trusts took the veto rights of the trustee-nominated directors as their entitlement to dictate to these directors how Tata Sons should conduct itself."



“People who have been complicit or have enabled ethical and legal transgressions or have demonstrated a blatant disregard for good governance should not be allowed continue," he added.



The governance charter across the Tata Group, including the holding and operating companies requires repair to conform to company law and global best pratices such as protection of interests of all stakeholders, including minority shareholder, Mistry said.



The ousted chairman sought support from shareholders for the upcoming voting in six of the Tata Group companies, including Tata Motors, TCS, Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals, Indian Hotels and Tata Power.



TCS has called an EGM on 13 December, Indian Hotels Co on December 20, Tata Steel on December 21, Tata Motors on December 22, Tata Chemicals on December 23 and Tata Power on December 26 to seek Mistry's ouster as director.



Reacting to Cyrus Mistry’s allegations, the statement from the Tata Group said that Mistry should have resigned as chairman of various group companies after he was removed as the chairman of Tata Sons.



It said also “Mistry was appointed as the chairman of various Tata operating companies only as a corollary to his chairmanship of the parent company, Tata Sons Ltd. which has been a long-standing convention in the group.”



“Therefore, when he was removed as the chairman of Tata Sons, any other person would have stepped down from the chairmanship of the Tata operating companies because he no longer enjoyed the support of the principal shareholders of Tata Sons Ltd,” it said. “Instead Mr. Mistry has chosen to fight this in the media even at the cost of hurting and damaging the Tata Group, including Tata companies, even while remaining as its chairman,” the statement said.



It further said “his statements have caused the group (including the companies where he continues to be the chairman) enormous damage and caused considerable financial loss to all shareholders, running into tens of thousands of crores.”



On Mistry’s comments on functioning of Tata Trusts, the statement said “the Trusts are governed by the individual wills of Jamsetji Tata, his two sons, Dorabji Tata and Ratan Tata, and other founders. The Trusts have been scrupulously following the mandates set out in the wills. That is the reason the different Trusts continue in existence for decades. Even though disparate, the Trusts do their best to integrate their efforts and to bring about the right results.”



