Mistry removed as Tata Tele director

Tata Teleservices (TTSL), an unlisted Tata Group firm that spearheads the group’s telecommunication services, has removed Cyrus Mistry as a director at a special shareholders meeting held on Wednesday.



An ordinary resolution was “passed unanimously as a result of which Cyrus P Mistry has ceased to be a director and consequently chairman of the company with immediate effect,” Tata Tele said.



The telecom company has earlier called the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on December 14 to consider holding company Tata Sons proposal to remove Mistry as director.



This is the third company from which Mistry has been removed from the directorship after his ouster as Tata Sons chairman on October 24. Tata Teleservices, like TCS from where Mistry was ousted on Tuesday, entails a supermajority ownership by the Tata Group currently under the control of Ratan Tata. This outcome was a foregone conclusion. Being a closely held firm, the outcome isn't surprising at all.



Tata Sons and NTT Docomo own 36.17 per cent and 26.5 per cent, respectively, of the company, making the promoter holding at 62.67 per cent. The remaining stake is held by Tata group companies like Tata Communication (9.33 per cent) , Tata Power (6.97 per cent), Tata Industries (5.46 per cent), Tata Steel (1.37 per cent) and Tata Capital Financial Services (1.32 per cent), apart from Aranda Investments (Mauritius) (6.45 per cent), Telecom Investments (Mauritius) (1.68 per cent), IL&FS Trust Company (1.67 per cent), 2i Capital PCC (1.02 per cent) and Siva Industries and Holdings (0.63 per cent).



Tata Teleservices, one of the promoters of the listed firm Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), is entangled in a legal dispute with NTT Docomo over an agreement to buyback the Japanese partner’s shares at a pre-agreed price. The matter had reached an international arbitration tribunal in London with an adverse verdict against the Tata firm.



Ratan Tata camp had blamed Mistry of mishandling the issue, though Mistry had denied this.



Mistry was removed as director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday, with 93.11 per cent of shareholders present at the EGM voting for his ouster.



On Monday, Tata Industries shareholders voted to remove Mistry as director, with that he ceased to be the chairman of the company in the first such instance.



