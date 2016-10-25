LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Space

Mistry ouster: Tatas file caveats in SC, HC, NCLT

By PTI Oct 25 2016 , Mumbai/New Delhi

Tags: News
The boardroom battle at Tata group on Tuesday appeared heading for a legal tussle with Tatas filing caveats in the Supreme Court, Bombay High Court and the National Company Law Tribunal against Cyrus Mistry moving for relief against his ouster as chairman.

In a bid to prevent Mistry from getting any ex-parte relief from any legal forum, Tata Sons and a Tata Trust, among others, filed the caveats that they should be heard before grant of any relief to the ousted chairman.

The petitions included one by Ratan Tata and others against Mistry.

Soon after his removal last evening, sources had said Mistry may challenge the decision by Tata Sons' board to replace him with Ratan Tata.

In a dramatic and sudden turn of events Mistry was removed last evening as Chairman of Tata Sons, the main holding firm of over $100-billion conglomerate, while his predecessor Ratan Tata was recalled as an interim chairman.

"They (Tatas) have pleaded to be heard before the court passes any interim order like stay on Mistry's sacking," a source said.

Earlier there was confusion over reports that Mistry had filed caveats, which was denied by his office.

A statement from Mistry's office said, "A caveat is a notice filed by a party fearing legal action seeking notice before action. Tatas have filed caveats seeking notice from Cyrus Mistry fearing legal action. Cyrus has not filed any caveats. He has already made a statement that such concerns are misplaced at this stage."

Earlier in the day, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which is owned by the Mistry family and is the single largest individual shareholder in Tata Sons with 18.5 per cent stake, had issued a statement it was studying the "circumstances" and has not yet decided on taking legal recourse.

Meanwhile, the interim chairman Ratan Tata this morning addressed the senior management of the conglomerate's firms and asked them to focus on their businesses without being concerned about the top-level change. Tata said his appointment was for a short term and the process to find a permanent to succeed him would soon begin.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY SPACE

FC SUPPLEMENTS

splurge-170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Palace putsch
    Cyrus Mistry eased out as Tata shows its heft in Bombay House

    It is a classic board room brawl, only this time, it took place in the dignified and rarified air of Bombay House, home to the venerable Tata Sons.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Ananda Majumdar

Between mobocracy and the nation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ well publicised act of peacemaking ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

The physics of mindful awareness

Philosopher Aristotle emphasised the fact that “thinking always involves thinking ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter