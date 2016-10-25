Mistry may move court

The battle lines are drawn. Cyrus Mistry, the ousted chairman of Tata Sons, is no mood to give up without a fight and is reportedly moving the Bomay High Court against the board decision to replace him. Building defences in advance, Ratan Tata has already written to prime minister Narendra Modi about the change of leadership at Tata Sons and has roped in top Delhi-based legal counsels, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Harish Salve, to fight on his behalf. Singhvi would represent Tata if Tata Sons board decision to remove Cyrus Mistry is challenged in the court.



Ratan Tata has also written to employees stating he agreed to take up the role of interim chairman in the interest of stability and reassurance to the group.



Sources said that a legal battle is being anticipated as the board’s decision on Monday was not only abrupt but also offered no reason for the removal of its chairman.



“All the decisions taken by a company board should be included as agenda item for discussion before a meeting. If the decision to remove Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was not part of board’s agenda, which I feel was the case, then it could be challenged,” said Dushyant Dave, a senior Supreme Court advocate.



Shapoorji and Pallonji Group, the majority shareholder in the Tata Group, has termed board decision as illegal and said that it would contest the hasty move that lacked unanimity.



Out of the nine board members, eight members voted. Six voted for Mistry's ouster and two abstained.



“It is very abrupt. We were taken by surprise. It has give rise to a lot of questions. I have the deepest respect for Cyrus Mistry and the board which took the decision and hope it is for the betterment of the nation,” said Shailesh Haribhakti , managing partner & CEO, Haribhakti Group and one of the prominent faces on corporate governance.



While legal challenge looks imminent, a section of the legal fraternity feels that courts may stay clear of Tata Sons board decision.



“The decision of Tata Sons board is an internal matter of the company. I don’t think the court will interfere with it,” senior advocate K T S Tulsi said.



He, however, termed the boardroom drama a result of clash of strategies and philosophies between two factions in the group. “Ratan Tata took the company from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 4 lakh crore but Mistry started trimming the business. It seems that this did not go well with company board,” Tulsi said.



Mistry was appointed as the chairman of the Tata Sons board in December 2012 to become the sixth group chairman of the company. He was also the chairman of all leading companies under the Tata Sons fold. The board’s decision to remove him now opens the door for selection of a new candidate either from within the family or outside.



(with inputs from Sudeshna Banerjee)



