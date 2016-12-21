Mistry launches legal offensive, files suit in NCLT

Tata Sons’ ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry ratcheted up his battle against the $100 billion conglomerate by launching legal proceedings on Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter said.



Mistry has fired the first salvo after resigning from the boards of six listed Tata group companies and vowed to take the fight to a “larger platform” by filing a suit in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Tata Sons. As reported first in Monday’s Financial Chronicle (‘Mistry enlarges scope of battle’), the ousted Tata Sons chairman’s family-controlled investment firms on Tuesday filed a petition under the Companies Act, 2013, at the NCLT, a quasi-judicial body that deals with corporate grievances issues. “At some point in its history, every institution reaches an inflection point. This one has come to an inflection point now,” Mistry told Reuters in an interview at his family’s Shapoorji Pallonji offices in Mumbai on Tuesday.



“How we all behave today will determine what will happen to this institution in the future,” he added.



The Shapoorji Pallonji family own roughly 18 per cent stake in Tata Sons, with Tata Trusts — a group of public charities — owning a controlling 66 per cent stake in the holding company. Tata family patriarch Ratan Tata currently chairs the Trusts.



Mistry has cited the Act’s sections 241 and 242, which deal with shareholder oppression and mismanagement against Tata Sons, sources said.



From the tone and tenor of the statement issued on Monday, while resigning from the boards of the Tata group it was quite clear that Mistry is readying for a protracted legal battle, as reported in this paper.



Spelling out his strategy, Mistry’s statement has said that to derive the maximum impact, he is changing tactics. “I have decided to shift from the forum of the EGMs to a larger platform and also one where the rule of law and equity is upheld,” Mistry’s statement said.



After a resounding defeat in the high pitched corporate battle being fought at the shareholders’ platform, Mistry is changing tack by taking the battle from the board room to the court room by raising corporate governance issues in the group.



“Having deeply reflected on where we are in this movement for cleaning up governance and regaining lost ethical ground, I think it is time to shift gears, up the momentum and be more incisive, as in securing the best interests of the Tata Group,” Mistry had said.



Top-notch corporate lawyer and SC advocate Homi P Ranina had told FC on Monday that the stage is set for a long drawn out regulatory and legal battle from here on.



Like Nusli Wadia, who had already gone to SEBI on this matter, Mistry will be now tapping regulators like Registrar of Companies, Enforcement Directorate and SEBI, citing wrongdoing, making things difficult for the Tatas, experts said.



Mistry, who had continued to be on boards of operating companies even after his ouster as chairman of the holding company Tata Sons on October 24, had raked up breakdown of governance and questionable dealings, including release of more funds to airline venture Air Asia under interim chairman Ratan Tata despite findings of fraud and wrong-doing.



He resigned from five Tata companies — Indian Hotels, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Power and Tata Chemicals — ahead of extraordinary general meetings called by these companies to oust him as a director on company boards.



