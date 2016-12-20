Mistry enlarges scope of battle

After fighting a pitched battle for eight weeks, Cyrus Mistry capitulated mysteriously on Monday evening.



His boardroom brawl against Ratan Tata’s “illegal coup” fell in a heap somewhat, till one read the fine print of his statement, which for the first time bore his residential address.



Mistry quit from the boards of six listed companies, including Tata Motors and Indian Hotels and vowed to shift his fight to a “larger platform.”



In a two-page statement and a recorded video message, Mistry, who was unceremoniously removed as chairman of Tata Sons on October 24, said the objective of effective reform and best interests of employees, shareholders and other stakeholders of the Tata Group “would be better served by moving away from the forum of the extraordinary general meetings (EGMs).” Specifying very clearly what the new platform would be and from his tone and tenor, it appears that he may well be contemplating approaching the regulators and then the judiciary. In a recalibration of strategy, Mistry avers – In order to be more effective, serve the objective of governance reform and to regain lost ethical ground “I have decided to shift from the forum of the EGMs to a larger platform and also one where the rule of law and equity is upheld.”



This may not augur well for Tata Sons, for till now, the battle was limited to internal sniping and media statements and was essentially a straight face off between him and Ratan Tata.



His comments hint that he may well be enlarging the size of his war – “I had initially not thought that one would need to seek an external forum to adjudicate issues that have arisen in the first place,” clearly articulating that he will now lodge specific complaints with different regulators.



Top-notch corporate lawyer and SC advocate Homi P Ranina told FC that, “This is just the beginning. Expect a long drawn out regulatory and legal battle from here on. Nusli Wadia has already gone to SEBI on this matter, Mistry will go to the regulators next, citing wrongdoing, making specific allegations. He will have to approach Registrar of Companies, National Company Law Tribunal, Enforcement Directorate and SEBI with specific complaints.”



Once the authorities investigate, present their findings and adjudicate, then depending on the substance and content, Mistry can go to court, but not directly.



If the findings are not favourable for Mistry, he can drag the regulators to court and vice versa and if the Tatas find the findings not suited to their sensibilities, they too can go to court.



From Mistry’s statement on Monday, he appears to be very confident with his strategic imperative in this regard. Either way, this case is finally headed for the courts.



Mistry may have thought that he was not making much headway in his pursuit for justice and governance reform, since Ratan Tata had boxed him in. He now seems to be going the Nusli Wadia way, who has launched a direct and blistering attack on the Tatas.



While Mistry did not specifically say he was resigning from either Tata Sons, where he still continues as a director despite being removed as chairman, or from the operating firms, sources close to him said he has quit.



Both sides told the media that operating companies would make regulatory announcements to the stock exchanges shortly.



Tata Sons, the holding company of the $103 billion group, has called EGMs of listed companies to consider its proposal to remove Mistry as director on their board.



Mistry seeking to renounce personal aggrandisement and power, has chosen to walk the path of governance reform in the group - “My efforts were aimed at reforming the system, which may well be the reason for my removal...Unknown to the world, I had confronted serious governance problems and ethical issues for a considerable period.”



The conduct of those at the helm of affairs in the recent weeks has further unmasked the absence of ethical standards, he said. “By removing myself from general meetings, I reinforce my position that this is not a fight for position but for a secure reform,” said Cyrus Mistry, adding, “Nothing cogent has been forthcoming from the Tata’s on my ouster.”



His opening salvo is an extension of this sentiment. “Events of the past eight weeks have been about saving a legacy. A legacy of values and ethics inherited from the founder of the Tata group, Jamsetji Tata. I am mindful of the legacy I inherited. In the 1960s, when multiple members of the Tata family wanted to sell their shareholding in Tata Sons, my grandfather and father were approached to ensure the shares of Tata Sons went into safe hands. Until about 15 years ago, the trustees of Tata Trusts wielded no voting power at all on the Tata Sons shares held by them. Company law vested voting power in the hands of a “public trustee” appointed by the government who would decide how to vote shares held by public charitable trusts. My family’s voting strength constituted the largest minority voice outside the government. In this role, over the decades, we consistently implemented the values and ethics of Jamsetji Tata and our actions protected this incredible institution. Over the last five decades our support for the Tata Trusts and the Tata Group has been one of guardianship. We ensured that we always did the right thing for the right reasons, regardless of consequences. In 2011, when I was persuaded by Mr. Ratan Tata to take up the chairman’s position, I agreed with a resolve that I would continue to serve the best interests of the Tata Group. I took charge in 2012, a point in time, when the Group was going through its most challenging phase.”



Confirming that he was asked to quit before the Tata Sons board meet on October 24, he said - A journalist recently asked me: “What was your reaction when minutes before the meeting on October 24, Nitin Nohria and Ratan Tata walked into your office asking you to quit?”



“I answered that I had at all times acted only in the interests of the Tata Group and there was no reason for me to quit. My resolve to always do the right thing for the right reasons had given me the strength to face the situation. It was the future of the Tata Group that was at stake and not my office. There began the journey of the past eight weeks.”



Playing the emotional card, Mistry adds that the time has come for him to shift gears – “In my representation to shareholders, I have detailed, supported by documents, the governance breakdown in Tata Sons caused by actions of trustees of Tata Trusts. In recent weeks, the conduct of those at the helm of affairs has further unmasked the absence of ethical standards. Having deeply reflected on where we are at this moment for cleaning up governance and regaining lost ethical ground, I think it is time to shift gears, up the momentum and be more incisive in securing the best interests of the Tata Group. Towards this end, the objective of effective reform and the best interests of employees, public shareholders and other stakeholders of the Tata Group (the very people I sought to protect as chairman) would be better served by my moving away from the forum of the extraordinary general meetings... I believe my actions today are consistent with protecting the long-term interests of the Tata Group. By removing myself from the general meetings, I reinforce my consistent position that this is not a fight for a position but a fight to more effectively secure long-term reform to keep the Tata Group on a sustainable path.”



He signed off by saying – “The support I have received so far has given me the strength to now take this campaign to a different level. I once again call upon all stakeholders to continue to ask the right questions and demand the right actions.”



Which means that the next chapter in this dramatic battle is far from over, in fact, it may well get uglier.



It also tells you that Mistry may have understood that his whistle blower act is not getting much traction particularly with LIC, a large domestic financial institutional investor, which abstained in the TCS EGM.



