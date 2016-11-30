LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Mistry chairs Tata Power board meet

By FC Corporate Bureau Nov 30 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News

Tata Sons call EGM on December 26 to remove him as director

In a major victory for Cyrus Mistry on Tuesday after a string of reverses, sources close to developments told FC that “Cyrus Mistry chaired Tuesday's board meeting of Tata Power without any contest.”

Things went according to script for an embattled Mistry since he had an edge on the board. It was crucial that Mistry stay afloat at the last of the big six Tata Group companies. Tata Sons obviously didn't have the numbers to replace Mistry as the chairman of Tata Power.

Another source said that “the numbers were not there” on the board of Tata Power to remove Mistry. In the evening, Tata Power Company informed the exchange that: This has reference to the special notice and requisition received by the company under sections 100(2) and 115 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules framed thereunder from Tata Sons — the Company's Promoter and shareholder holding 31.05 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, requisitioning an extraordinary general meeting of the members of the company for considering and passing a resolution for removal of Cyrus P Mistry as director of the company under section 169 of the act. Pursuant of this requisition, the board, at its meeting held on November 29, has decided to convene an extraordinary general meeting of the members of the company on December 26.

This is the first time since the Indian Hotels and Tata Chemicals boards, which supported him soon after Mistry was ousted as Tata Sons chairman that an individual Tata company has backed him. A source in Mistry camp said they have not received any circular resolution on Mistry’s removal. It’s also not on the listed agenda of the board.

At the board meeting of Indian Hotels, which runs the Taj chain, independent directors, who met separately, had voted in favour of Mistry and had praised his leadership. The same happened at Tata Chemicals board meeting, but later director Bhaskar Bhat resigned from the board saying his views were ignored.

Among the other big companies, Mistry was replaced as chairman of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Steel and Tata Global Beverages, but the independent directors of Tata Motors backed the management, while stopping short of full support to Mistry. The six independent directors of Tata Steel were split in 3-3 each on independent director Nusli Wadia’s proposal on a statement to endorse all the decisions taken till then by the board. The statement was never made to the shareholders.

Cyrus Mistry later termed the Tata Global Beverages move illegal and sent the company a legal notice. Following this, Tata Global came out with a circular resolution to remove Mistry.

Whatever the outcome of the board meeting on Tuesday, Tata Power has called an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to seek Mistry’s ouster as a director of the company. TCS, Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals, Indian Hotels and Tata Motors have already called EGMs in December.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Divided we stand
    The opposition parties are yet to get their act together

    Opposition parties are in disarray, divided and directionless.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

<b>Cut & Thrust:</b> 26/11 memories haunt us

Bumped into my old friend Anupam Kher the other day. ...

Ananda Majumdar

The art of prescient politics

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s timely support to the Narendra ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

The good, the bad and the ugly

Most of us allocate a great deal of attention to ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter