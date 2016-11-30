Mistry chairs Tata Power board meet

In a major victory for Cyrus Mistry on Tuesday after a string of reverses, sources close to developments told FC that “Cyrus Mistry chaired Tuesday's board meeting of Tata Power without any contest.”



Things went according to script for an embattled Mistry since he had an edge on the board. It was crucial that Mistry stay afloat at the last of the big six Tata Group companies. Tata Sons obviously didn't have the numbers to replace Mistry as the chairman of Tata Power.



Another source said that “the numbers were not there” on the board of Tata Power to remove Mistry. In the evening, Tata Power Company informed the exchange that: This has reference to the special notice and requisition received by the company under sections 100(2) and 115 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules framed thereunder from Tata Sons — the Company's Promoter and shareholder holding 31.05 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, requisitioning an extraordinary general meeting of the members of the company for considering and passing a resolution for removal of Cyrus P Mistry as director of the company under section 169 of the act. Pursuant of this requisition, the board, at its meeting held on November 29, has decided to convene an extraordinary general meeting of the members of the company on December 26.



This is the first time since the Indian Hotels and Tata Chemicals boards, which supported him soon after Mistry was ousted as Tata Sons chairman that an individual Tata company has backed him. A source in Mistry camp said they have not received any circular resolution on Mistry’s removal. It’s also not on the listed agenda of the board.



At the board meeting of Indian Hotels, which runs the Taj chain, independent directors, who met separately, had voted in favour of Mistry and had praised his leadership. The same happened at Tata Chemicals board meeting, but later director Bhaskar Bhat resigned from the board saying his views were ignored.



Among the other big companies, Mistry was replaced as chairman of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Steel and Tata Global Beverages, but the independent directors of Tata Motors backed the management, while stopping short of full support to Mistry. The six independent directors of Tata Steel were split in 3-3 each on independent director Nusli Wadia’s proposal on a statement to endorse all the decisions taken till then by the board. The statement was never made to the shareholders.



Cyrus Mistry later termed the Tata Global Beverages move illegal and sent the company a legal notice. Following this, Tata Global came out with a circular resolution to remove Mistry.



Whatever the outcome of the board meeting on Tuesday, Tata Power has called an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to seek Mistry’s ouster as a director of the company. TCS, Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals, Indian Hotels and Tata Motors have already called EGMs in December.



