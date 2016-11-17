Mistry believes his ouster was pre-meditated

Cyrus Mistry is obviously not taking things lying down. Even as Tata Sons’ manoeuvre of ousting him from individual boards continues, the latest being from Tata Global Beverages on Tuesday, Mistry struck yet another discordant note over the cancellation of orientation for directors. Once again, it is clear that Mistry will go kicking and screaming in this brawl, contesting every single Tata Sons pointer, trying his best to avoid any reputational taint.



Sources close to developments revealed to FC that, "Once the three new directors (Ajay Piramal, Amit Chandra, and Venu Srinivasan) were inducted to the board of Tata Sons in August, Cyrus Mistry planned two six-hour orientation sessions scheduled for 2nd and 15th November, which were the first available dates on all calendars.



Since the $100 billion Tata group with over 100 companies and 650,000 employees is a massive enterprise with a 148-year history, Cyrus believed that for the new directors to be effective in making appropriate and informed board decis­ions, they needed a deep understanding of the following aspects related to the group:



n Group Strategy 2025–mission, vision and role of the group centre;



n The investment strategy for Tata Sons until 2025, including sources and uses of cash;



n Portfolio options for 2025 and consequent planned exits and entries;



n Group values and initiatives such as customer centricity, dive­rsity, and volunteering;



n Tata Business Exce­llence Model;



n The evolution, current status, and future options for the 5 hot spots;



n The growth platforms and digital initiatives for the group, current and future; and



n The major group companies, their strat­egies, strengths and wea­knesses;



It was this content that was planned over the two days via pres­entations from group CEOs, group centre executives, and Cyrus Mistry. It is shocking that even before understanding the group, what had been achieved over the 148 years, and more granularly over the chairmanship of Cyrus Mistry, these newly inducted board members concluded that Mistry should be replaced."



Taking umbrage over the hastiness over his ouster as chairman of Tata Sons without even allowing for this two part reorientation programme, Mistry is making the point that it was a premeditated decision to remove him without him being allowed to explain his credo for the group adequately.



Substantiating this, he signs off by saying, "The cancellation of the new director orientation demonstrates that Tata Sons Limited believes knowledge of the group is not a pre-requisite to being a board member and making decisions fundamental to the lives of so many employees and stakeholders."



