Mirae AMF launches Dynamic Bond Fund

By Ravi Ranjan Prasad Mar 02 2017 , Mumbai

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund announced the launch of a new scheme, Dynamic Bond Fund. The new fund offer (NFO) for this opens for subscription from March 3 and closes on March 17.

Mirae Asset Dynamic Bond Fund scheme is an open-ended fixed income scheme that would invest in various money market instruments and debt securities.

The fund house, while launching the fund here, said, “There will be a rebalancing of portfolio as there is a change in interest rate outlook such as changing exposure to longer or shorter tenure bonds as interest rates are headed lower or higher and will also be changing composition between government bonds and corporate bonds.”

The fund will be actively managed to optimise risk-adjusted returns.

Mirae’s Dynamic Bond Fund will track Crisil Composite Bond Fund Index as its benchmark.

There is an exit load of 0.50 per cent if investors redeem their investments within six months from the date of allotment. During the NFO, the minimum investment is Rs 5,000 and in multiples of rupees1 after that.

Speaking at the fund launch, Mahendra Kumar Jajoo, fund manager for the bond fund and also head of debt, said, “Dynamic bond fund is suited for volatile market.”

