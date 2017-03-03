Minority investor alleges fund misuse by Singhania

Shares of textile maker Raymond, promoted by Gautam Hari Singhania, fell 5.49 per cent on Thursday as an open letter from minority shareholders of the company alleged misuse of money by promoters in developing a property in Mumbai and in owning luxury yachts, speed boats, business jets and helicopters. Raymond shares fell to close at Rs 603 apiece on NSE. The scrip had fallen 7.5 per cent in the previous two trading sessions from a weekly high of Rs 656.75. The open letter also criticised the role of independent directors on the board of Raymond as well as the audit committee for sleeping on the wheel and not objecting towards imprudent deployment of company’s funds in unproductive avenues.



Minority investor Bharat Patel, who owns close to 4.3 per cent of the equity, told Financial Chronicle: “The Complete Man is indulging in daylight robbery, kapda banane mein yacht kya kaam hai? We are co-owners and we will not allow this to carry on.”



The letter alleged the company had spent Rs 186 crore in the development of the Bhulabhai Desai Road property in Mumbai in the last four years as disclosed in the annual report which due to violation of various rules and regulations of BMC has at present been stalled. Land for the above property, the letter alleges, is partly owned by promoters (42.93 per cent) and the remaining is public shareholding. “Hence, the independent directors are expected to ensure that any amount proposed to be spent by the company which is not beneficial to the public shareholders should not be allowed,” the letter alleged.



The letter also alleged several crore of rupees in interest payments on property development related expenses, extravagant luxuries such as yachts, speed boats and jets and Rs 56.17 crore as remuneration to promoters. He alleged this is diversion of company's assets and profits by Gautam Singhania for his personal interest and passion.



Bharat Patel, a minority shareholder owning 4.3 per cent stake in Raymond, said, “The company’s asset should be used for companies’ business enhancement and to the advantage of all classes of shareholders.” Further, Bharat Patel alleged that any building owned by the company should not go to the promoters, he has to purchase it. Because of these types of promoters, minority shareholders are not coming into the Indian equity culture.



“We have sent letter to company two-three times but there has been no response, I cannot approach the National Company Law Tribunal(NCLT) as one needs to have 10 per cent shareholding or 100 shareholders should join hands, so I am using this open letter to voice my concerns,” Patel said.



Deven Choksey, managing director, KR Choksey Shares and Securities, said, “As long as they are showing return on investments and not putting money at risk, minority shareholders shouldn’t be unduly edgy on these issues. Another market expert said it requires examination whether there is misutilisation of shareholders fund, so far facts are not verified.



Independent directors on the Board of Raymond included Boman R Irani, a real estate developer and founder of Mumbai based Rustomjee Group; I D Agarwal, a former executive director of RBI and director of Union Bank of India, Unit Trust of India and SIDBI; Nabankur Gupta, formerly executive director with Videocon International and marketing head at Philips and Pradeep Guha who is managing director of 9x Media and owns a production house named Culture Company India.



