MIDNIGHT REPRISAL

It was not the question of whether to cross the Line of Control (LoC) to launch a surgical strike, but when and how to do it.



The green light came after national security adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval met prime minister Narendra Modi and armed with intel inputs communicated to him that Pakistan was set to push in fresh batches of fidyaeen for Pathankot and Uri type of incursions. The NSA’s team had been keeping a close tab on assembly areas near the border being used as launch pads. Specific satellite imagery corroborated the NSA’s doctrine on these border less posse of jihadists. Modi immediately consulted home and defence ministers Rajnath Singh and Manohar Parrikar respectively and then gave the signal for action. By then Doval had set up a command centre in North Block for Operation Avenge Uri bringing in army chief General Dalbir Singh Suhag and director general military operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh to monitor the state of play. Soon after midnight, Indian special forces, which had been in combat mode practising manoeuvres, moved into place on choppers. The command centre kept the political leadership in the loop as it tracked the destruction to the launch pads caused by the special force (SF). India has always known that jihadi camps exist in these areas, but the leadership took the call to decimate them on the ground because another attack of the magnitude of Uri would hobble the government politically, making it in effect appear weak and effete.



The clarity on this self-created “red-line” was provided by the Narendra Modi government soon after it came to power. India had always hesitated to go across even in the wake of the grave provocations like the Kargil incursions of 1999 or the beheading of Indian soldiers in 2013. Even when Parliament and Mumbai were attacked by fidayeen, India exercised the greatest restraint. And while troops were moved, a limited strike option was never used, even if discussed.



After 18 Indian soldiers were killed in a pre-dawn raid by four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Uri, a military retaliation was top on the agenda for the government. The army was told to prepare for the strike.



The moment came on Wednesday when precise intelligence was developed about the launch pads on the LoC where Pakistan was preparing to push fresh batches of terrorists to wreak havoc in Jammu and Kashmir. Information disseminated from the arms and equipment of the Uri attackers also helped in connect the dots in launch pads.



This time, the army was ready with a pre-emptive plan. After the go-ahead from the prime minister and putting in place the contingencies, small teams of army commandos were dispatched to LoC in helicopters. The heli-borne troops were dropped close to the de facto border by army helicopters.



The paratroopers crossed the LoC at seven locations in the Bhimber, Tatta Pani (Hotspring) and Leepa sectors on Pakistan’s side. The terrorist launch pads were struck within one to three kilometres inside the Pakistan occupied territory. The operation began around 12.30 am with the army maintaining complete secrecy. The Pakistan army discovered the Indian attack during the final phase and resorted to heavy mortar and artillery firing.



By then, the Indian troops destroyed at least five launch pads killing around 40 infiltrators and their handlers. Sources said the exact body count was not known but the casualty figure is based on the estimates of the destruction caused.



The whole operation was video graphed. Two Indian soldiers were injured, one had only bruises while the other got hurt when a mine went off but is said to be safe. But all the teams returned safe. The Pakistan army continued mortar shelling till early hours on Thursday, however, by then the Indian army operation was all over and New Delhi was informed about the success. The entire operation was being monitored in New Delhi by the top brass, from Doval to Parrikar and General Suhag. Prime minister Narendra Modi’s morning schedule was cancelled as he presided over cabinet committee on security (CCS) where DGMO Lt Gen. Ranbir Singh, a Dogra regiment officer, briefed him about the operations and plans to counter Pakistan’s possible retaliatory reactions.



The Pakistan army rejected New Delhi’s claim of surgical strikes and maintained that it was merely cross-border firing. It accused India of rebranding artillery firing as surgical strikes. Sources said the one-line brief from the government to the army has been offensive defence. India has carried out tactical operations across the LoC in the past but never publicised their covert attacks that were meant to avenge scores at local level.



The build-up for the strikes had already begun around a week ago. All the 18 air bases in the western air command facing Pakistan were on a high state of alert as the IAF carried out an air defence exercise which otherwise would have been held in December. The navy was on alert as well. Despite Pakistan army’s refusal to accept that the LoC has been breached, India is anticipating retaliation. The counter attack may come in the form of a localised tactical response or a strategic offence. Both the scenarios will mean escalation of situation, said sources.



