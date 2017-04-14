Midcap and smallcap are placed attractively

S&P BSE Midcap with a free float value of 709, 275 crores as on 13 th April 2017 are commanding a PE of 31.45 and price to book of 2. 59 and dividend yield of 1.27. BSE Midcap weightage is skewed towards finance, transport equipment, healthcare, FMCG and oil and gas. On year-on-year (YOY) basis, the midcap indices have grown from 12,031 to 14,350 as on April 13. This implies an annual return of 19.27 per cent.



Whereas the S&P BSE Smallcap has given an annualised return of 23.53 per cent, with a free float of 931,057 crore, the smallcap indices has a PE of 68.95 with price to book value of 2.37 and dividend yield 0.70 as on April 13.



At the point when stock markets perform well, mid-cap and small cap stocks give preferred returns over others. Be that as it may, when markets don’t do well, they fall severely and more.



The component that is driving midcap and smallcap stocks is the upgraded liquidity in the current times. For the most part, liquidity drives midcap stocks more effectively than it moves extensive large stocks. This is a direct result of the low market float of smaller organisations.



Both midcap and smallcap organisations demonstrate articulated cyclicality. Their incomes fall a great deal more in a down cycle and rise significantly speedier than that of the bigger organisations when the cycle turns.



We believe midcap and smallcap stocks are in the sweet spot of the investment universe, combining attractive attributes of both large and small companies. Typically, midcap companies are large enough to have seasoned management teams, sophisticated information technology, broad distribution channels, strong overall market presence and ready access to capital markets, advantages that very small or start-up companies may lack. At the same time, midcap companies can grow more quickly than their largecap counterparts, benefiting from potentially less bureaucracy, fewer layers of management and generally a more entrepreneurial spirit that can help speed decision-making.



In addition, midcap and smallcap firms are sometimes acquired by larger companies looking to grow faster, capture market share, offer new products, enter new markets, gain economies of scale or obtain intellectual property quickly. They are also more likely to benefit from management buyouts in which private equity firms purchase midcap companies; when successful, leveraged buyouts can potentially boost investment returns.



