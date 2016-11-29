MFs must rope in more distributors to up penetration

Mutual funds would need to rope in more distributors to tap the vast number of rising potential customers, said a study done by accounting firm KPMG. In India, mutual funds penetration is only 3 per cent. Out of a populaion of 125 crore, only 40 crore people own bank accounts and 25 crore people own PAN cards.



“To meet the financial aspirations of the rising middle class, mutual fund industry needs to expand at a rapid pace. This is likely to be supported by distribution channels,” said the study titled: Distribution Disrupted: Building a Zillion Distributors, which was released at CII’s Financial Distribution Summit.



“To achieve the expected AUM growth rate, a three to five fold increase in number of distributors is a key success factor since the industry is challenged with low active distributor base,” KPMG study authored by Naresh Makhijani and Harshvardhan Bisht said.



Mutual fund industry has only 40,000 active distributors compared to 2.2 million insurance agents in the country.



“If we are unable to grow distributors, future growth will be lower, we have to think of growing distributors without much cost and rather using technology,” Neeraj Choksi, co-founder & promoter, NJ Group said.



