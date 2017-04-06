MFs had a gala FY17, funds give up to 60% returns, AUM grows

Mutual fund investors, it seems, never had it better. While fund performance was outstanding, assets under management (AUM) also grew manifold in 2016-17. According to data compiled by investment research firm Morningstar, investors in top performing funds such as DSP BlacRock Natural Resources and Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip earned handsome returns in the range of 40-60 per cent for the period between April 1, 2016 and March 24, 2017 (see the accompanying table for top funds).



Analysts said SIP or systematic investment plan has been hugely popular among investors. Helped by industry’s educational and awareness programmes, SIPs have been attracting investors in hordes. “Mutual funds are easiest way to participate and gain for the lay investors, SIP flows have been very good which is an indicator of investors’ maturity and reposing their faith in mutual funds as a product,” said Rajiv Shastri, managing director & CEO, Peerless Funds Management Company.



The survey was commissioned in the year 2015 and got completed last year, while its results were released on Wednesday by the capital markets regulator. Nielsen, a global leader in primary research, has conducted and analysed the survey.



The last survey was conducted in 2008-09.



Sebi said the survey first listed a set of 2,04,694 households and basic information about demographics, income, savings and investments were collected.



In the second step, a subset of 50,453 amongst these listed households were chosen to conduct the final survey.



The data was used to create an estimate of the total number of investing households at the end of 2015.



Using a bootstrapping methodology project, it was estimated that there were a total of 3.37 crore investor households in India. Of these, 70 per cent (2.37 crore) reside in urban areas while the other 1 crore were rural households.



Among these, mutual funds were the most popular investment instruments with nearly 66 per cent (or 2.2 crore households) investors. There were an estimated 1.9 crore households which invested in equities and 77 lakh household which invested in bonds (public, private and PSU).



Among derivative instruments, there were 30 lakh equity and currency derivatives investors and 21 lakh investors in commodity futures. Amongst the equity investors, about 18 per cent (33 lakh) had invested in the primary (IPO) markets.



In his foreword, Sebi's former Chairman U K Sinha, during whose tenure the survey was conducted, said the global financial crisis and its effect were felt in India since the last survey (held in 2008-09) and it was imperative for policy makers to understand the change in investor behaviour as an effect of it.



“The detailed main survey has been informed by state-of- the-art research in behavioural finance (the overlap of finance and psychology) to provide insights into not just the actions of investors but also their perceptions which lead to action. “While some insights received from the surveys have been expected, others have been surprising. However, that is the purpose of these studies – to gain the insights and to act upon them.”



According to the survey, just 15 per cent respondents participate in the securities market. Interestingly, middle-income groups save more as a percentage of their annual income than the highest income groups.



Primary motivation for investing is capital gains, closely followed by lifestyle improvement plans.



Even among households that invest, it is education and occupation and not factors such as age, household size or marital status that are primary drivers.



It said that 23 per cent of government employees surveyed and only 11 per cent of private employees are investors. Besides, 17.5 per cent business owners are also investors.



While 15 per cent of survey participants are investors, just 18 per cent of these have invested in initial public offers (IPOs). Thus, a mere 3 per cent of all survey participants have invested in IPOs. Over 72 per cent of regular IPO investors find the IPO process challenging.



The book building process, the time taken for allocation and the handing over of cheques are the most critical roadblocks. Newspapers and television continue to be the top two sources of IPO-related news.



The survey said that perceptions of risk, returns and liquidity about investment instruments are not always in line with their actual risk/return/liquidity profile.



Due to a lack of awareness about less popular instruments, investors perceive debentures and bonds to be at a higher risk than mutual funds and equities.



Most market participants focus on the secondary markets alone, except depository participants (DPs) who usually participate in both. Unsurprisingly, DPs also have the largest customer base, with brokers following them in size, while most authorised persons and mutual fund agents have a smaller customer base.



Most market participants (63 per cent) are in business for over 10 years, while 32 percent are in it between 5 to 10 years. The numbers vary by segment, with nearly all (98 per cent) depository participants and only 51 per cent sub-brokers and mutual fund agents are in the business for over 10 years.



Market participants’ perceptions of risk, returns and time horizons for plain vanilla instruments like equities, mutual funds and bonds are in line with reality. The survey said that newspapers are the most visible source of communication from the Sebi. Overall awareness levels concerning rules and regulations pertaining to the securities markets are high among the investor community.



